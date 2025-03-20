EXCLUSIVE: Novus Group's analysis shows Africa’s mining sector at a crossroads

Africa’s mining sector at a crossroads: resource sovereignty, infrastructure bottlenecks, and political risks dominate Mining Indaba 2025.

Novus Group says the Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads as resource sovereignty, infrastructure bottlenecks, and political risks dominate Mining Indaba 2025 (Image supplied)

Analysing conversations on Africa’s mining sector from industry events like the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba and subsequent media coverage, interesting takeouts emerge on the developments in reshaping Africa’s mineral resource landscape.

This includes the push for local value addition to infrastructure challenges affecting investment. Novus Group looked into how these changes impact strategic interest as Africa balances resource sovereignty with sustainability and community engagement.

Dominant conversations

Here are the dominant conversations according to the recent Novus Group Mining Indaba Media Report.