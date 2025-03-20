Energy & Mining Sustainability
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Energy & Mining Sustainability

    Developing mining supervisors to improve productivity and H&S

    Only 17% of South African mining supervisors have the required competencies for their role while 91% follow an unstructured, reactive approach to job execution.
    By Arjen de Bruin
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    Source: © 123rf Arjen de Bruin, Group CEO at OIM Consulting says strong frontline leadership keeps mines running smoothly, yet too many supervisors are thrown into the deep end without being equipped with the skills they need to lead effectively
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Arjen de Bruin, Group CEO at OIM Consulting says strong frontline leadership keeps mines running smoothly, yet too many supervisors are thrown into the deep end without being equipped with the skills they need to lead effectively

    Supervisors keep mining operations running, but a lack of key competencies in supervisors – namely planning and organising, analysis and problem-solving and leading and developing others – is slowing down productivity, safety and efficiency.

    This research by OIM Consulting reveals a major gap.

    Closing this gap isn’t just important – it's vital for the long-term success and profitability of mining operations.

    Holding supervisors back

    The problem often starts with promotion decisions.

    Many supervisors land leadership roles because they are strong operators, not because they were trained to manage people.

    Without proper development, they often stick to the technical tasks they know best instead of guiding their teams.

    This leads to confusion about roles, poor decision-making and constant “firefighting” rather than problem-solving.

    A lack of planning also increases safety risks, while production takes a hit when supervisors can’t manage shifts efficiently. In an industry where every shift matters, these leadership gaps create major challenges.

    A smarter approach to supervisor development

    Strong frontline leadership will do more than boost productivity – it will shape workplace culture and improve safety and help develop future leaders.

    Mines that invest in their supervisors see fewer bottlenecks, consistently successful shifts and a more engaged workforce.

    Better leadership also creates a proactive approach to safety, reducing risks before they become problems.

    When supervisors are equipped to lead, their teams become more motivated, more efficient and better aligned with business goals.

    Building the next generation of leaders

    The mining industry can no longer afford to overlook the importance of strong frontline leadership.

    Closing the supervisor gap means moving from reactive management to structured leadership, giving supervisors the skills and confidence to lead effectively and allowing mines to build a steady pipeline of capable leaders, ensuring safer, more efficient operations.

    The message is clear: invest in your supervisors, and the results will follow.

    Read more: mining productivity, health & safety, Arjen de Bruin, OIM Consulting
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Arjen de Bruin

    Arjen de Bruin is the group CEO at OIM Consulting
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz