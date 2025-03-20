Developing mining supervisors to improve productivity and H&S

Only 17% of South African mining supervisors have the required competencies for their role while 91% follow an unstructured, reactive approach to job execution.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Arjen de Bruin, Group CEO at OIM Consulting says strong frontline leadership keeps mines running smoothly, yet too many supervisors are thrown into the deep end without being equipped with the skills they need to lead effectively

Supervisors keep mining operations running, but a lack of key competencies in supervisors – namely planning and organising, analysis and problem-solving and leading and developing others – is slowing down productivity, safety and efficiency.

This research by OIM Consulting reveals a major gap.

Closing this gap isn’t just important – it's vital for the long-term success and profitability of mining operations.

Holding supervisors back

The problem often starts with promotion decisions.

Many supervisors land leadership roles because they are strong operators, not because they were trained to manage people.

Without proper development, they often stick to the technical tasks they know best instead of guiding their teams.

This leads to confusion about roles, poor decision-making and constant “firefighting” rather than problem-solving.

A lack of planning also increases safety risks, while production takes a hit when supervisors can’t manage shifts efficiently. In an industry where every shift matters, these leadership gaps create major challenges.

A smarter approach to supervisor development

Strong frontline leadership will do more than boost productivity – it will shape workplace culture and improve safety and help develop future leaders.

Mines that invest in their supervisors see fewer bottlenecks, consistently successful shifts and a more engaged workforce.

Better leadership also creates a proactive approach to safety, reducing risks before they become problems.

When supervisors are equipped to lead, their teams become more motivated, more efficient and better aligned with business goals.

Building the next generation of leaders

The mining industry can no longer afford to overlook the importance of strong frontline leadership.

Closing the supervisor gap means moving from reactive management to structured leadership, giving supervisors the skills and confidence to lead effectively and allowing mines to build a steady pipeline of capable leaders, ensuring safer, more efficient operations.

The message is clear: invest in your supervisors, and the results will follow.