Sun King’s PayGo smartphones light up Nigeria’s digital sector

Off-grid solar leader Sun King is making digital access more affordable in Nigeria with the launch of pay-as-you-go (PayGo) smartphones.

Source: Pexels.

The initiative allows Nigerians to own quality smartphones through manageable instalments, building on Sun King’s reputation for reliable, affordable solar solutions. This move aims to enhance connectivity and empower users without the burden of upfront costs.

Through Sun King’s flexible instalment model, customers can own premium smartphones from leading global brands such as Samsung, Infinix, and Tecno, paying for the gadgets at a pace that suits their budget after making an initial deposit.

With a footprint spanning 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sun King has brought its offer closer to the communities it serves, ensuring that more Nigerians – students, entrepreneurs, traders, workers and families – can stay connected, productive and empowered without breaking the bank.

“For years, we have helped Nigerian households and businesses overcome the barrier of high upfront costs for reliable, accessible, and sustainable solar power. We are doing the same with smartphones.

"By combining our affordable payment plans with our nationwide presence, we are making it easier for people to stay connected and participate fully in the digital economy,” Omoyemi Tuga, Vice President: Pay As You Go Sales, West and Central Africa at Sun King said.

Bridging the gap between power and connectivity

"Sun King’s PayGo smartphones make it easier for people to stay connected. For many Nigerians, a smartphone is the main way to get online, study, find work, run a business, or access everyday services. But the upfront cost keeps a lot of people – especially young people, women and low-income families – from getting the phone they need," King added.

"By using the same PayGo approach that has made solar products affordable, Sun King is letting customers spread the cost of a quality smartphone into small, simple payments. No big lump sum, no financial strain."

Customers can choose their preferred smartphone – Samsung A06, Infinix Smart 10, Tecno Pop 10, or Infinix Hot 60i – and pay in small, manageable instalments through Sun King’s PayGo model. They can sign up through Sun King’s nationwide network of sales agents in their communities or visit a Sun King retail shop to complete a quick onboarding process and start using their new device the same day.