Where opportunity meets purpose: Achieve skills and the youth of the Northern Cape

In the windswept stillness of the Northern Cape, where the land stretches long and the sun casts its glow on dreams still in waiting, youth often grow up with immense potential but limited opportunity. This is a place of promise, but also of economic isolation, where a generation is hungry not just for jobs, but for a future they can build with their own hands.

Empowering futures: Karen van Staden (second from right) with the Achieve Skills team

In a province where skills shortages persist and unemployment remains stubbornly high, access to quality training is not just a developmental issue, it's a matter of dignity. The youth of the Northern Cape don’t lack ambition. They lack platforms to express it. Achieve Skills is stepping into that gap with intention and impact.

Building skills, restoring futures

Achieve Skills (Pty) Ltd is a Level 1 BBBEE contributor rooted in Kathu, offering accredited QCTO, ETDP and Service SETA full qualifications and skills programmes. Its work focuses not only on compliance, but on impact. For young people navigating life in under-resourced areas, this organisation offers something powerful: training that is relevant, accessible, and life-affirming.

“Skills development shouldn’t feel like a luxury. It should be a right and a tool that everyone, no matter their background, can use to shape their future,” says Ms Van Staden, managing director of Achieve Skills.

Whether it’s New Venture Creation, Early Childhood Development, or essential workplace soft skills like communication, emotional intelligence, and time management, the courses on offer are crafted to match the lived realities of learners not abstract policy objectives.

Training with context

Achieve Skills doesn’t approach learning in isolation. Its strength lies in how it sees people as more than numbers on a register. The team provides ongoing learner support, mentorship, and flexible delivery models that ensure no one is left behind.

“We don’t train to tick boxes. We train to change lives,” explains Van Staden. From unemployed youth to aspiring entrepreneurs, the programmes serve a broad demographic but with one unified goal: to give South Africans the tools to rewrite their economic stories.

From individuals to ecosystems

Beyond learner-focused training, Achieve Skills also offers consulting and support services, including:



Workplace approvals



SETA accreditation applications



Grant submissions

