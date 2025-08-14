South Africa's Artisan Economy takes centre stage at the inaugural Fusion Fest 2025

The three-day event aims to transform the country's trade entrepreneurial ecosystem.

South Africa's artisan economy is about to get a major boost with the inaugural Makers Fusion Fest 2025, taking place from 4 to 6 September at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre. The event, hosted by Allan Gray Makers, will bring together 300 policymakers, entrepreneurs, financiers and artisans to address critical challenges facing the sector.

At the heart of the festival is a bold vision to create a well-functioning trade entrepreneurial ecosystem, enabling responsible artisan entrepreneurs and trade businesses to thrive and meaningfully improve lives by 2035. "Our research shows the artisan economy remains one of South Africa's most untapped opportunities for inclusive growth," says Seth Mulli, programme director at Allan Gray Makers. “This festival is where we turn insights into action."

Event highlights

4 September: The Fusion Fest

The opening day features discussions on ecosystem challenges. Participants will roll up their sleeves in hands-on Fusion Labs to develop solutions for funding, skills development and market access barriers.

5 September: National Entrepreneurship Inter-College Finals & TVETpreneurs Launch

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) will launch TVETpreneurs, a game-changing initiative to standardise entrepreneurship development across all technical colleges. Simultaneously, top students from TVET institutions nationwide will compete in the Inter-College Competition Finals, demonstrating cutting-edge technical solutions in a high-energy showdown.

6 September: South African National Artisan Awards Gala & Winners Announcement

The culmination of Artisans of Mzansi will see the announcement of this year's exceptional winners, artisan entrepreneurs whose groundbreaking work is transforming industries. The gala will also host the South African National Artisan Awards, honouring lifetime achievements in the trades, along with the presentation of awards to winners of the Inter-College Competition. This elegant celebration bridges generations, connecting established masters with emerging talent while showcasing the bright future of artisanal entrepreneurship.

The Fusion Fest supports Allan Gray Makers' ambitious 2035 vision of a well-functioning trade entrepreneurial ecosystem, enabling responsible artisan entrepreneurs and trade businesses to thrive and meaningfully improve lives.

About Allan Gray Makers

Allan Gray Makers, a programme of Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, fosters dignity and economic opportunity by supporting artisanal entrepreneurship. The programme invests in technical entrepreneurs who demonstrate ethical leadership, helping them build sustainable businesses that drive job creation and community impact.



