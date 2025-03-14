Seriti’s Naudesbank Colliery to contribute significantly to SA's mining sector and country's economy

Officially open, Seriti Resources’ (Seriti) new Naudesbank Colliery, strategically located in Carolina, within the Chief Albert Luthuli Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province - a region rich in coal resources - is poised to make a significant contribution to the country’s coal sector and the local economy.

As a long-life, export-orientated mining project, Naudesbank Colliery is set to generate around 300 direct jobs, with additional indirect and downstream employment opportunities in the surrounding communities, contributing to the region's economic development and social upliftment.

“The opening of Naudesbank Colliery is a milestone for Seriti, Mpumalanga and the country at large,” says Mike Teke, group executive officer of Seriti.

Coal vital in SA energy mix

Coal remains a vital component of South Africa’s energy mix and export economy.

“This project strengthens our ability to supply high-quality coal while at the same time creating jobs and contributing to the local economy.

R500m investment

This strategic new mining development also underscores the company’s commitment to economic growth, job creation and responsible mining in South Africa.

Seriti has invested over R500m in the development of the Naudesbank Colliery, including infrastructure projects that will not only support mining activities but also deliver benefits to local communities.

“Our investment in Naudesbank bears testament to our firm belief in the future of responsible mining and its role in driving economic progress and shared value,” says Teke.

The company has actively engaged with local communities throughout the project's development phase and will continue to prioritise community partnerships and initiatives to ensure meaningful shared value.