A mobile-first, audience-driven future as media houses navigate the digital shift

The changes in the media industry reflect larger global trends including the shift from print to digital which has been both disruptive and transformative, challenging traditional business models and reshaping how news is consumed.

Donvé Forbes, audit partner in technology, media, and telecommunications, BDO South Africa examines how media houses can navigate the digital shift

Locally the recent wave of media house restructures, including the sale of Media24’s distribution business, and several of its community newspapers, marks a pivotal transition in our media landscape.

The pressures driving these processes are complex and highlight the critical need for sustainable, adaptable, and innovative strategies in media.

Print media has faced a steady decline in circulation over the past five years, with the latest data from the Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) showing a 17% drop in overall newspaper circulation year-on-year as of Q2 2024.

This decline in readership and the accompanying decrease in advertising revenue have forced media houses to make difficult decisions, from restructuring to, in some cases, closure.

Rising production costs, coupled with a shift in consumer behaviour towards digital media, have further amplified these challenges.

For media houses to thrive in this new environment, they must embrace digital transformation, not only as a channel but as a cornerstone of their business models.

Some media companies have already pivoted to digital subscription models, creating paywalls or offering limited free access to encourage readership loyalty.

These adaptations are steps in the right direction, yet more is needed to secure long-term viability in a landscape that is increasingly online, mobile, and data-driven.

Economic pressures and the need for revenue diversification

Traditional revenue streams, particularly print advertising, are shrinking, leaving media houses in search of alternative income sources.

Digital advertising offers new avenues but also faces stiff competition, as tech giants like Google and Facebook dominate the space.

To remain competitive, media companies should consider diversification strategies that go beyond advertising.

Models such as membership programs, e-commerce, and event-based revenue streams provide opportunities to foster direct relationships with their audience, while programmatic advertising and affiliate marketing offer avenues to leverage their content for greater profitability.

Navigating talent displacement and workforce restructuring

The closures of titles also carry significant social implications, especially in terms of employment.

Many journalists are now shifting to freelance work, leading to job insecurity and a lack of traditional employment benefits.

This transition, while offering flexibility, often lacks essential protections, such as pension funds and life insurance, and can undermine the stability of journalistic careers.

As the demand for digital skills grows, we’re finding ourselves increasingly at the service of media companies navigating workforce restructuring, advising them on talent management and upskilling to ensure that employees are equipped to meet the demands of digital journalism.

Digital competencies such as multimedia storytelling, data analysis, and social media management are crucial for today’s media professionals.

Investing in automated tools to handle repetitive tasks, such as content distribution, and using data-driven insights to tailor content to specific audiences, can help journalists focus on in-depth reporting and foster greater engagement.

Sustaining editorial integrity and fostering media diversity

The closure of media outlets also impacts the diversity of voices in South Africa.

Fewer media houses can lead to a monopolisation of news perspectives, which risks limiting public discourse on vital social, political, and economic issues.

Independent journalism plays a fundamental role in maintaining a well-informed society and supporting democratic principles by offering diverse and critical viewpoints.

We advocate for the creation of public interest journalism funds and government support in the form of tax breaks for media houses, particularly those serving underserved communities.

These incentives could help mitigate financial pressures and ensure that smaller media outlets can continue to provide critical reporting on local and national issues.

The path forward: A mobile-first, audience-driven future

Looking ahead, the next five to 10 years promise significant transformation in South African media.

Digital and mobile platforms will continue to dominate, necessitating content that is optimised for these channels.

Media houses will need to engage audiences with visually compelling, shorter-form content and prioritise accessibility on mobile devices.

Additionally, AI-powered analytics will become indispensable, allowing media companies to understand audience preferences and tailor content to specific demographics or interests.

To remain resilient, media companies must be flexible and transparent, always listening to and learning from their audiences.

A call for collaboration to support independent media

As we continue to move deeper into the digital age, the importance of a strong, independent media cannot be overstated.

Media houses serve as the guardians of public truth, holding power accountable and providing essential information to the public.

In a world where misinformation can spread rapidly, particularly on social media, professional journalism remains critical to ensuring reliable, fact-based reporting.

It’s critical that we co-create a future where South African media remains not only resilient but also a true pillar of our democratic society.