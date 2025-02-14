Sona2025 | The opportunity to showcase the country's achievements and the way forward

The 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) offered government the opportunity to celebrate the country’s progress and unity. A marketing campaign surrounding the Sona was developed to showcase South Africa’s journey over three decades and to present the way forward.

The 2025 State of the Nation Address 2025 (Sona) marketing campaign had to demonstrate the power of collaboration, with government departments, businesses, and communities all working together to create a unified message of progress.

The campaign combined cultural celebrations, community engagement, digital outreach, and educational initiatives, reinforcing the message of continued growth and transformation.

Looking beyond April 2025, as South Africa transitions into its 31st year of democracy, the 2025 Sona and its associated campaign highlight the ongoing commitment to progress.

From pre-event media statements to post-Sona coverage across the nation’s broadcasters, and with the continued digital engagement, South Africans were reminded of their role in shaping the future of their democracy.

Pre-media coverage

Leading up to the Sona, the government distributed pre-media statements to ensure the public and media were informed about what to expect.

These statements were sent to key news agencies, broadcasters, and journalists, providing them with background information, key topics, and important messages that would be covered in the President's speech.

This pre-emptive communication ensured that media outlets were prepared to report on the event, helping to shape the narrative and keep the public informed.

Activations and the iconic Democracy Bus played a central role in spreading the Sona message.

The Democracy Bus Traveling across South Africa, the Democracy Bus engaged directly with communities, fostering personal connections and bringing the spirit of democracy directly to the people. The bus made a significant stop at LSEN Schools in Cape Town as part of the MTN School Connect program, emphasising the importance of educational access and empowerment for South Africa’s youth.

Government Exhibition Day The Government Exhibition Day in Langa was a highlight of the Sona build-up, where various government departments came together to provide essential services directly to communities. This public event was an example of government’s commitment to making services accessible, especially to those in underserved areas. Government departments exhibited a wide range of services, from healthcare support to social grants. A key feature of the exhibition was the "services on wheels" initiative, which included Home Affairs trucks offering on-site services for citizens needing to apply for or update their ID smart cards and addressing any ID-related queries.

Sona address coverage

During the address, media coverage was extensive.

Broadcasters across the country provided live coverage of the event, and news channels hosted expert analysis and commentary, breaking down the President’s speech and its significance.

Television and radio stations as well as online news outlets played a central role in ensuring the nation was engaged throughout the speech, offering citizens insight into the key themes discussed and how they impact their lives.

The Red carpet One of the key features of the Sona marketing campaign was the Proudly South Africa red carpet, which celebrated local talent and highlighted South Africa’s rich cultural heritage. This vibrant display not only created a memorable visual experience for the event but also symbolised the nation’s ongoing commitment to empowerment and national pride.

GOZAtv In addition to the red carpet's cultural flair, one of the standout features of the event was the live coverage of the red carpet on GOZAtv, the government’s official streaming platform. GOZAtv offered an immersive experience for viewers, with recorded broadcasts of the red-carpet arrivals and interviews with dignitaries, government officials, and guests. The broadcast provided viewers with the chance to see the excitement leading up to the State of the Nation Address while also hearing directly from prominent figures about the significance of the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democracy.

Radio Radio coverage was a pivotal part of the marketing campaign, ensuring the message of Sona reached every corner of South Africa. Local radio stations broadcast the event across urban and rural areas, ensuring that all South Africans could engage with the important messages being shared. The diversity of radio channels allowed the campaign to connect with a wide range of communities, ensuring the message resonated with people from all walks of life.

Social and digital campaigns In addition to traditional outreach efforts, a comprehensive social and digital marketing campaign played an essential role in amplifying the Sona messaging. Leading up to the address, the government’s social media platforms and digital channels engaged South Africans with key messages and previews of the President’s speech. Through targeted digital infographics, videos, and posts across platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, the campaign reached a diverse audience, including younger generations who are particularly active on social media. These platforms allowed for real-time interaction, encouraging citizens to share their thoughts and responses to Sona-related content. During Sona, the digital campaign took a more dynamic approach, offering live streams of the event, highlights, red carpet and behind-the-scenes footage, allowing people across the world to tune in and participate. The digital platforms also provided instant access to important updates and key highlights from the speech, ensuring that citizens were continuously informed as the event unfolded.

Post media coverage

Even after the address, the social media campaign continued with post-event engagement.

Highlights, summaries, and key moments from the President's speech were shared widely, along with videos and infographics, ensuring that the message continued to resonate.

The sustained online campaign was a powerful tool for driving further conversations around the speech, allowing the public to engage with the content long after the event concluded.

Post-Sona coverage also continued with reporters following up on the President’s speech with in-depth analysis, reactions, and interviews with key stakeholders.

News agencies and broadcasters across the country maintained extensive coverage, reporting on the reactions of political leaders, public figures, and everyday citizens.

This round-the-clock media coverage ensured that the Sona remained a topic of conversation in the days following the speech, encouraging dialogue and engagement throughout the nation.