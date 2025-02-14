In the month of love, let’s go beyond transactions and truly connect with communities

In today’s ’meconomy’, customers are no longer just passive consumers; they’re active participants, constantly asking, “What’s in it for me?” From loyalty programmes to rewards systems, the power in consumer buying decisions has shifted. Yet, many brands remain in denial, struggling to understand their target market’s ‘love language’ – what resonates with them, what motivates them, and ultimately, what connects them to the brand in a meaningful way.

Zabalaza Mchunu, general manager at Thotbox

So, how can brands show love in a way that builds meaningful connections? Here are some ways to make a genuine impact:

Tackle community pain points

Identify key local challenges and create campaigns that offer real solutions – whether it's skills development, healthcare awareness, or job creation. Support local entrepreneurs

Empower small businesses with mentorship, co-branding opportunities, and platforms to grow, building local economic strength. Invest in long-term projects

Go beyond short-term promotions – fund community-driven projects like schools, clean water initiatives, or job training programmes. Be transparent and authentic

Build trust by sharing your brand’s story, working with trusted community leaders. Offer real value

Give back with relevant incentives like Wi-Fi connection or travel vouchers. You can only offer real value when you understand pay points.

At Thotbox, we believe that cultivating these relationships is key, especially when it comes to South Africa’s townships. Brands have a unique opportunity to engage with marginalised communities in a way that is authentic, empathetic, and impactful. Partner with us and let’s find ways to give back and show love.

Zabalaza Mchunu, general manager | az.oc.xobtoht@ofni.



