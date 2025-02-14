Duolingo's owl 'killed' by Tesla Cybertruck in viral campaign

The internet is in mourning—sort of. Duo, the beloved (and occasionally menacing) green owl from Duolingo, has “died” after being hit by an unruly Tesla Cybertruck. At least, that’s the premise of a recent viral campaign that has sent social media into a frenzy.

The bird was allegedly 'killed' by a Tesla Cybertruck.

UPDATE: Reward for whoever can identify the driver. Please post any leads on Twitter. Thank you for your patience with us during these trying times. #Ripduo pic.twitter.com/zv8QxtNh9E

— Duolingo (@duolingo) February 12, 2025

an important message from Duolingo pic.twitter.com/jTTT680yVs — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025

Duolingo’s genius in letting the internet play along

But how did a fictional owl’s “death” become a marketing ploy?

Duolingo has long embraced its meme-worthy status, leaning into the idea that Duo will “hunt you down” if you skip your Spanish lessons. Instead of fighting against this narrative, Duolingo has amplified it—dropping cryptic posts and letting social media users drive the story. When whispers of Duo’s demise spread online, the brand didn’t just acknowledge it; they ran with it, fueling speculation with dramatic funeral imagery and eulogies.

Other brands are cashing in

Smart brands know that riding the wave of a viral moment can bring massive engagement. And they’re doing it in spectacular fashion.

duo the owl has been eliminated pic.twitter.com/Qly2NAYbWH

— Netflix (@netflix) February 11, 2025

Assassin’s Creed, Netflix (Squid Game), Ketnipz and more engaged by joining in the mourning. Netflix particularly alluded to Duo dying because of a game.

Why this works

This moment encapsulates what makes modern brand marketing so powerful:

1. Participating in the culture – Rather than forcing a campaign, brands that hop onto trends in an authentic way stay relevant and relatable.

2. Humour and absurdity win online – The internet thrives on inside jokes, and by joining in, brands earn social currency.

3. Engagement through shared storytelling – Fans love when brands join their narratives, making interactions feel less like ads and more like conversations.

Let's see what happens next.