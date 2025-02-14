Marketing & Media Marketing
    Duolingo's owl 'killed' by Tesla Cybertruck in viral campaign

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    14 Feb 2025
    14 Feb 2025
    The internet is in mourning—sort of. Duo, the beloved (and occasionally menacing) green owl from Duolingo, has “died” after being hit by an unruly Tesla Cybertruck. At least, that’s the premise of a recent viral campaign that has sent social media into a frenzy.
    The bird was allegedly 'killed' by a Tesla Cybertruck.
    The bird was allegedly 'killed' by a Tesla Cybertruck.
    But how did a fictional owl’s “death” become a marketing ploy?

    Duolingo’s genius in letting the internet play along

    Duolingo has long embraced its meme-worthy status, leaning into the idea that Duo will “hunt you down” if you skip your Spanish lessons. Instead of fighting against this narrative, Duolingo has amplified it—dropping cryptic posts and letting social media users drive the story. When whispers of Duo’s demise spread online, the brand didn’t just acknowledge it; they ran with it, fueling speculation with dramatic funeral imagery and eulogies.

    Other brands are cashing in

    Smart brands know that riding the wave of a viral moment can bring massive engagement. And they’re doing it in spectacular fashion.

    Assassin’s Creed, Netflix (Squid Game), Ketnipz and more engaged by joining in the mourning. Netflix particularly alluded to Duo dying because of a game.

    Why this works

    This moment encapsulates what makes modern brand marketing so powerful:

    1. Participating in the culture – Rather than forcing a campaign, brands that hop onto trends in an authentic way stay relevant and relatable.

    2. Humour and absurdity win online – The internet thrives on inside jokes, and by joining in, brands earn social currency.

    3. Engagement through shared storytelling – Fans love when brands join their narratives, making interactions feel less like ads and more like conversations.

    Let's see what happens next.

    Karabo Ledwaba
    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
