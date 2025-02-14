Subscribe & Follow
Duolingo's owl 'killed' by Tesla Cybertruck in viral campaign
But how did a fictional owl’s “death” become a marketing ploy?
UPDATE: Reward for whoever can identify the driver. Please post any leads on Twitter.
Thank you for your patience with us during these trying times. #Ripduo pic.twitter.com/zv8QxtNh9E
— Duolingo (@duolingo) February 12, 2025
an important message from Duolingo pic.twitter.com/jTTT680yVs
— Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025
Duolingo’s genius in letting the internet play along
Duolingo has long embraced its meme-worthy status, leaning into the idea that Duo will “hunt you down” if you skip your Spanish lessons. Instead of fighting against this narrative, Duolingo has amplified it—dropping cryptic posts and letting social media users drive the story. When whispers of Duo’s demise spread online, the brand didn’t just acknowledge it; they ran with it, fueling speculation with dramatic funeral imagery and eulogies.
Other brands are cashing in
Smart brands know that riding the wave of a viral moment can bring massive engagement. And they’re doing it in spectacular fashion.
duo the owl has been eliminated pic.twitter.com/Qly2NAYbWH
— Netflix (@netflix) February 11, 2025
Assassin’s Creed, Netflix (Squid Game), Ketnipz and more engaged by joining in the mourning. Netflix particularly alluded to Duo dying because of a game.
Requiescat in pace, @duolingo ... https://t.co/8nJvnojqhY pic.twitter.com/gC86ab1ZnD
— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 11, 2025
Why this works
This moment encapsulates what makes modern brand marketing so powerful:
1. Participating in the culture – Rather than forcing a campaign, brands that hop onto trends in an authentic way stay relevant and relatable.
2. Humour and absurdity win online – The internet thrives on inside jokes, and by joining in, brands earn social currency.
3. Engagement through shared storytelling – Fans love when brands join their narratives, making interactions feel less like ads and more like conversations.
Let's see what happens next.