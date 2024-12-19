16 Days of “Nothing” in a year of endless gender based violence

While corporate social responsibility is not just a trend, it should be a movement. It is concerning that brands, the public sector, and communities can't even make a genuine effort to support women, through showing up for just “16 Days of Activism.”

As the year draws to a close, fatigue sets in, and the familiar refrain of “we’ll carry it over to next year” echoes in our minds. It’s the season that’s often touted as “the most wonderful time of the year,” yet, as much as we’re encouraged to celebrate, Brands, who claim to champion community, often remain tone-deaf to the issues that truly matter. Despite the prevalence of gender-based violence that ravages our country every single day - 365 days a year, 24 hours a day - there seems to be a lack of collective will to come together and take meaningful action even just for “16 Days of Activism”.

Black women shoulder the burdens of family and community, yet they remain invisible in many of the conversations that shape our society. Black women are also the backbone of our economy. They are the consumers brands chase, yet their voices, their needs, and their struggles too often go unheard. We are told they are the “target audience,” but are they truly seen and valued for who they are, or simply viewed as a demographic to be exploited? I reiterate this isn’t just a matter of corporate social responsibility (CSR) or the lack thereof, It’s about the responsibility of brands to show up for the communities that shape them.

Our recent elections - they were a clear reflection of how people choose brands, parties, and leaders that truly understand and represent them. The choices we make, whether in the voting booth or as consumers, are deeply personal. We are drawn to those who reflect our values, our struggles, and our aspirations. As we enter this holiday season, gifting and celebrating with our loved ones, I urge you to reflect on how your brand is showing up for its target audience. Are you truly listening to them? Do you understand their pain, their hopes, and the changes they need to see in their world? And most importantly, are you making a real difference?

About Thotbox:

Thotbox is a leader in community activations, bridging the gap between brands and the diverse communities they serve. In a country where gender-based violence impacts women and children every day, we can no longer afford to let moments of awareness pass us by. For next year, let’s think beyond the transactional. Together, we can create better moments for Black women and children, one community, one province, one step at a time