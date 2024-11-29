Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Jockey supports men’s health with Cansa Care Home donation

    Issued by Jockey South Africa
    29 Nov 2024
    29 Nov 2024
    As part of its ongoing mission to support communities in need, Jockey South Africa proudly donated 850 garments to the Cansa Mkhuhla Care Home in Durban on Tuesday, 26 November 2024. This donation reinforces Jockey’s dedication to acting as a responsible corporate citizen, striving to make a meaningful impact in South Africa one garment at a time.
    Thobekile Khuzwayo, Mkhuhla Care Home coordinator, Neli Hadebe, Jockey PR coordinator, and Liaston Naidoo, health programmes support officer
    Thobekile Khuzwayo, Mkhuhla Care Home coordinator, Neli Hadebe, Jockey PR coordinator, and Liaston Naidoo, health programmes support officer

    The Cansa Mkhuhla Care Home provides a safe space for cancer patients undergoing treatment, offering comfort, dignity, and support during one of life’s most challenging journeys. The donation coincides with Men’s Health Awareness Month, underscoring the importance of addressing men’s health issues, promoting early detection, and extending care to those affected.

    Bruce McMurray, general manager of Jockey South Africa, expressed: “Supporting the Cansa Mkhuhla Care Home is a reflection of our belief in the power of community and compassion. It’s an honour to assist such an impactful organisation while raising awareness of critical health issues during Men’s Health Awareness Month. Together, we can contribute to healthier, more resilient communities.”

    Leillani Geduld, national corporate relations manager for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa), says: “We’re delighted with the generous donation of men's trunks from Jockey. This contribution will be allocated towards our male cancer patients at the Cansa Mkhuhla Care Home in Durban where we provide home-away-from-home accommodation for cancer patients who live far from treatment centres, while undergoing treatment. Cansa is incredibly grateful to Jockey for their support. This donation will further help us reach more men in KZN as part of our Prostate Cancer Patient Navigation Project where we aim to help prostate cancer patients navigate their screening, treatment, and post-treatment experiences.”

    This initiative is part of Jockey’s broader social responsibility strategy, aimed at uplifting individuals and providing aid where it’s needed most. By fostering partnerships with organisations like Cansa, Jockey remains committed to building a legacy of care and support that extends far beyond its products.

    Jockey South Africa
    Jockey South Africa, a leading underwear brand, delivers superior quality and perfect fit. Trusted for nearly 150 years, Jockey combines global expertise with local craftsmanship for exceptional comfort.
