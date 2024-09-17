Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Jockey South AfricaBizcommunity.comFRIGAIR EXPO 2025Securex 2025Spark MediaAchievement Awards GroupAMIEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jockey Skimmies are back – the iconic Seamfree essential returns by popular demand

    Jockey South Africa announces the return of a consumer-favourite essential: the iconic Skimmies® Slipshorts, now available as part of the full Seamfree® Collection. This relaunch responds directly to a clear demand in the market – a call from South African women for undergarments that deliver consistent comfort, stay in place, and provide discreet, reliable coverage under every outfit.
    Issued by Jockey South Africa
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Jockey Skimmies are back &#x2013; the iconic Seamfree essential returns by popular demand

    With over a century of expertise in designing high-performance underwear, Jockey SA is redefining seamless essentials with the Seamfree Collection – a solution-focused range developed to meet the evolving needs of today’s women. Designed to solve everyday fit and comfort challenges, these garments offer lightweight support, smooth lines, and a barely-there feel without compromising on quality or style.

    Meeting the real needs of real women

    South African women have consistently highlighted a gap in the local market: the need for undergarments that deliver both form-flattering support and all-day comfort. Too often, products fail to strike the right balance between staying invisible under clothing and staying put throughout the day.

    In response, Jockey SA reintroduces the Seamfree Collection – including the much-anticipated return of Skimmies Slipshorts – with updated designs tailored to real-life functionality. Featuring adaptive four-way stretch, breathable microfibres, and a seamless, tag-free finish, this collection prioritises both comfort and confidence.

    “Women are not looking for gimmicks – they’re looking for reliable, high-quality garments that perform,” says Nombuso Ncapai, marketing manager at Jockey South Africa. “The Seamfree range is purposefully designed to support and enhance without restriction, and Skimmies are at the heart of that promise.”

    Redefining everyday confidence

    From the Skimmies Slipshorts – expertly engineered to prevent thigh chafing and deliver smooth, comfortable coverage – to bikinis, thongs, and back-smoothing bralettes, the Seamfree Collection caters to a wide range of body types, style preferences, and daily demands.

    Whether navigating a busy workday, enjoying weekend downtime, or heading out for a night on the town, each piece in the Seamfree range offers a no-fuss solution that stays soft, stays put, and stays discreet.

    The Skimmies Slipshort, in particular, stands out as the collection's hero product. Available in versatile shades such as black and nude, and offered in sizes S to 2XL, Skimmies deliver breathable performance with a flattering, second-skin fit – ideal under dresses, skirts, or tailored pants.

    Legacy meets innovation

    With nearly 150 years of craftsmanship behind it, Jockey continues to set the standard for quality and comfort. The Seamfree Collection lives up to this legacy, offering a versatile and durable range that South African women can count on for any occasion.

    Experience the difference for yourself – shop the Seamfree Collection in-store or online at www.jockey.co.za.

    Read more: Nombuso Ncapai, Jockey South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Jockey South Africa
    Jockey South Africa, a leading underwear brand, delivers superior quality and perfect fit. Trusted for nearly 150 years, Jockey combines global expertise with local craftsmanship for exceptional comfort.
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz