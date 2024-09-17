Jockey Skimmies are back – the iconic Seamfree essential returns by popular demand

Jockey South Africa announces the return of a consumer-favourite essential: the iconic Skimmies® Slipshorts, now available as part of the full Seamfree® Collection. This relaunch responds directly to a clear demand in the market – a call from South African women for undergarments that deliver consistent comfort, stay in place, and provide discreet, reliable coverage under every outfit.

With over a century of expertise in designing high-performance underwear, Jockey SA is redefining seamless essentials with the Seamfree Collection – a solution-focused range developed to meet the evolving needs of today’s women. Designed to solve everyday fit and comfort challenges, these garments offer lightweight support, smooth lines, and a barely-there feel without compromising on quality or style.

Meeting the real needs of real women

South African women have consistently highlighted a gap in the local market: the need for undergarments that deliver both form-flattering support and all-day comfort. Too often, products fail to strike the right balance between staying invisible under clothing and staying put throughout the day.

In response, Jockey SA reintroduces the Seamfree Collection – including the much-anticipated return of Skimmies Slipshorts – with updated designs tailored to real-life functionality. Featuring adaptive four-way stretch, breathable microfibres, and a seamless, tag-free finish, this collection prioritises both comfort and confidence.

“Women are not looking for gimmicks – they’re looking for reliable, high-quality garments that perform,” says Nombuso Ncapai, marketing manager at Jockey South Africa. “The Seamfree range is purposefully designed to support and enhance without restriction, and Skimmies are at the heart of that promise.”

Redefining everyday confidence

From the Skimmies Slipshorts – expertly engineered to prevent thigh chafing and deliver smooth, comfortable coverage – to bikinis, thongs, and back-smoothing bralettes, the Seamfree Collection caters to a wide range of body types, style preferences, and daily demands.

Whether navigating a busy workday, enjoying weekend downtime, or heading out for a night on the town, each piece in the Seamfree range offers a no-fuss solution that stays soft, stays put, and stays discreet.

The Skimmies Slipshort, in particular, stands out as the collection's hero product. Available in versatile shades such as black and nude, and offered in sizes S to 2XL, Skimmies deliver breathable performance with a flattering, second-skin fit – ideal under dresses, skirts, or tailored pants.

Legacy meets innovation

With nearly 150 years of craftsmanship behind it, Jockey continues to set the standard for quality and comfort. The Seamfree Collection lives up to this legacy, offering a versatile and durable range that South African women can count on for any occasion.

Experience the difference for yourself – shop the Seamfree Collection in-store or online at www.jockey.co.za.



