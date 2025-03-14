Jockey’s Autumn/Winter 25 collection, a masterclass in timeless comfort

There’s something undeniably empowering about underwear that fits just right, pieces that move with you, flatter effortlessly, and deliver all-day confidence. Jockey South Africa’s latest Autumn/Winter ’25 collection is all about that feeling. Rooted in three key pillars – comfort and quality, the feel-good factor, and brand credibility, this collection is a bold statement on what underwear should be: an extension of self-assurance and timeless style.

Designed for confidence that lasts

Nothing compares to the feeling of a perfect fit, and Jockey has mastered the art of creating underwear that prioritises comfort and durability. This season reintroduces the much-loved seamless range, ensuring an ultra-smooth, second-skin feel that disappears under clothing. The collection also welcomes the arrival of the tonal G-string – a sleek, weightless essential designed for seamless wear.

“The right underwear should feel like an extensive of yourself. It needs to be supportive, breathable, and built to last,” says Bruce McMurray, general manager of Jockey South Africa. “Our latest collection is a tribute of that philosophy, bringing a new level of comfort and refinement to the everyday wardrobe.”

True confidence starts from within, and Jockey’s Autumn/Winter ’25 collection makes feeling good effortless. With an expanded selection of prints and colours in the men’s range, alongside newly designed boxer shorts for women, the collection embraces individuality while maintaining the brand’s signature aesthetic. Every piece is designed to make you feel comfortable and self-assured, whether lounging at home or stepping out into the world.

A legacy of trusted quality

Jockey has been synonymous with quality underwear for generations, and this season is no exception. The collection embodies the brand’s long-standing reputation for excellence, with pieces crafted from durable, high-performance fabrics that retain their shape and fit wash after wash. From classic essentials to innovative new designs, Jockey continues to set the standard for underwear that not only looks good but stands the test of time.

The Autumn/Winter ’25 is a refined expression of what Jockey does best which is delivering comfort, confidence, and credibility in every stitch. Uncover the collection in stores and online at www.jockeysa.co.za and experience what it truly means to feel like Jockey. You’ll know it when you feel it!



