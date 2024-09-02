Jockey quick dry range, performance meets everyday comfort

Experience next-level ease with Jockey’s quick dry range, the ultimate fusion of innovation, function, and everyday comfort. Meticulously crafted using a premium blend of high-performance Nylon and Lycra®, this range redefines what underwear should feel like: lightweight, breathable, durable, and made to move with you.

Engineered for performance

The core of the Quick Dry range is its superior fabric composition. Nylon offers exceptional lightness and durability, while Lycra® delivers a flexible stretch for enhanced freedom of movement. Whether you’re on the go or winding down, this range adapts effortlessly to your pace, keeping you supported and comfortable throughout the day.

Moisture-wicking and quick drying

Thanks to the natural moisture-wicking properties of nylon, this range keeps you cool and dry even during high-energy activities or warmer days. The quick-drying technology ensures your trunks feel fresh and dry in less time, helping you stay confident from morning to night.

Advanced SilverPlus® technology

Every garment in the quick dry range is treated with SilverPlus® antimicrobial technology. SilverPlus® is an advanced textile treatment that incorporates silver ions into fabric, offering several key benefits for underwear. Here’s a breakdown of its advantages:

Odour control: Prevents bad smells by stopping bacterial growth

Silver ions inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria, keeping underwear fresher for longer, even after hours of wear or physical activity.

The anti-bacterial properties of SilverPlus® help reduce the build-up of sweat and bacteria, extending the freshness of the garment between washes.

SilverPlus® is dermatologically tested and safe for direct skin contact, making it ideal for sensitive areas while maintaining high hygiene standards.

The SilverPlus® finish is designed to withstand multiple washes without losing its functionality, ensuring long-term protection and value.

It’s innovation you can feel giving you peace of mind and long-lasting freshness, especially in warm climates or active settings.

Designed for modern living

Modern fit: Tailored to contour to your body without clinging, offering a sleek profile under clothing.

Super soft waistband: Locally sourced and designed to sit comfortably without digging in.

Shape retention: Lycra® ensures the trunks maintain their fit wash after wash, resisting sagging or overstretching.

Colour-fast finish: The nylon-rich fabric resists fading, ensuring rich, vibrant colour remains intact through countless wears and washes.

Locally crafted comfort

Proudly crafted in South Africa, each garment in the quick dry range is developed with local expertise and quality control, ensuring superior fit, finish, and function. The result? Underwear that delivers the comfort South Africans deserve, no matter the season or situation.

Maximum comfort. Minimum compromise

Jockey’s quick dry range is your go-to for high-performance underwear that doesn’t sacrifice softness or style. Whether it’s for sport, travel, work, or just day-to-day wear, this range is built for men who demand more from their underwear, more comfort, more durability, and more innovation.

Stay fresh. Stay dry. Stay confident in Jockey quick dry.



