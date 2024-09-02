Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareNielsenIQInsight SurveyLGKwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025MpactBizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesUnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jockey quick dry range, performance meets everyday comfort

    Experience next-level ease with Jockey’s quick dry range, the ultimate fusion of innovation, function, and everyday comfort. Meticulously crafted using a premium blend of high-performance Nylon and Lycra®, this range redefines what underwear should feel like: lightweight, breathable, durable, and made to move with you.
    Issued by Jockey South Africa
    9 Jul 2025
    9 Jul 2025
    Jockey quick dry range, performance meets everyday comfort

    Engineered for performance

    The core of the Quick Dry range is its superior fabric composition. Nylon offers exceptional lightness and durability, while Lycra® delivers a flexible stretch for enhanced freedom of movement. Whether you’re on the go or winding down, this range adapts effortlessly to your pace, keeping you supported and comfortable throughout the day.

    Moisture-wicking and quick drying

    Thanks to the natural moisture-wicking properties of nylon, this range keeps you cool and dry even during high-energy activities or warmer days. The quick-drying technology ensures your trunks feel fresh and dry in less time, helping you stay confident from morning to night.

    Advanced SilverPlus® technology

    Every garment in the quick dry range is treated with SilverPlus® antimicrobial technology. SilverPlus® is an advanced textile treatment that incorporates silver ions into fabric, offering several key benefits for underwear. Here’s a breakdown of its advantages:

    • Odour control: Prevents bad smells by stopping bacterial growth
      Silver ions inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria, keeping underwear fresher for longer, even after hours of wear or physical activity.

    • Long-lasting freshness: Stay fresher between washes
      The anti-bacterial properties of SilverPlus® help reduce the build-up of sweat and bacteria, extending the freshness of the garment between washes.

    • Skin-friendly hygiene: Gentle on skin, tough on microbes
      SilverPlus® is dermatologically tested and safe for direct skin contact, making it ideal for sensitive areas while maintaining high hygiene standards.

    • Durable performance: Wash after wash effectiveness
      The SilverPlus® finish is designed to withstand multiple washes without losing its functionality, ensuring long-term protection and value.

    It’s innovation you can feel giving you peace of mind and long-lasting freshness, especially in warm climates or active settings.

    Designed for modern living

    • Modern fit: Tailored to contour to your body without clinging, offering a sleek profile under clothing.

    • Super soft waistband: Locally sourced and designed to sit comfortably without digging in.

    • Shape retention: Lycra® ensures the trunks maintain their fit wash after wash, resisting sagging or overstretching.

    • Colour-fast finish: The nylon-rich fabric resists fading, ensuring rich, vibrant colour remains intact through countless wears and washes.

    Locally crafted comfort

    Proudly crafted in South Africa, each garment in the quick dry range is developed with local expertise and quality control, ensuring superior fit, finish, and function. The result? Underwear that delivers the comfort South Africans deserve, no matter the season or situation.

    Maximum comfort. Minimum compromise

    Jockey’s quick dry range is your go-to for high-performance underwear that doesn’t sacrifice softness or style. Whether it’s for sport, travel, work, or just day-to-day wear, this range is built for men who demand more from their underwear, more comfort, more durability, and more innovation.

    Stay fresh. Stay dry. Stay confident in Jockey quick dry.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Jockey South Africa
    Jockey South Africa, a leading underwear brand, delivers superior quality and perfect fit. Trusted for nearly 150 years, Jockey combines global expertise with local craftsmanship for exceptional comfort.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz