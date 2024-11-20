Jockey South Africa unveils the new Comfort Bra

Nine bras in the drawer, but only six make the cut, that’s the reality for most women, according to The Bra Guru. Jockey South Africa is ready to change that with the launch of its Comfort Bra. Thoughtfully designed to offer premium support and all-day comfort, this innovation redefines what it means to have a bra that fits perfectly every time.

“We know that finding a bra that provides real support and all-day comfort is a challenge many women face,” says Nombuso Ncapai, marketing manager at Jockey South Africa. “The Comfort Bra was created to meet these needs. By combining style, support, and comfort, it delivers a fit that feels as if it was made just for you. We are proud to offer a product that reflects our commitment to the needs of modern South African women.”

Designed for all-day comfort and support, the Comfort Bra features wide, cushioned shoulder straps that relieve pressure and prevent discomfort, even during extended wear. The adjustable three-hook closure ensures a customised fit, allowing it to contour to your body for optimal comfort and support. Its racerback design enhances support while maintaining a smooth, sleek profile under clothing. Breathable mesh panels promote airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day. Additionally, the supportive back wings create a flattering, smooth silhouette while providing targeted support exactly where it is needed.

The Comfort Bra is designed with every woman in mind, offering a carefully crafted design that combines modern style with unbeatable comfort. With its wire-free construction and 3-piece cup design, the Comfort Bra offers superior support while allowing for natural movement. Whether you are at work, at home, or on the go, this is the bra you will reach for every day.

Bruce McMurray, general manager at Jockey South Africa, adds: “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a bra that delivers both comfort and performance. We believe that the Comfort Bra strikes the ideal balance between support and wearability, offering a versatile solution for women of all shapes and sizes.”

Combining practicality and comfort, these thoughtfully designed features work together to create a seamless, supportive fit. Made from a blend of cotton and Lycra, the Comfort Bra provides an ideal balance of softness, flexibility, and durability. Available in classic black and beige, it is a versatile wardrobe staple that effortlessly complements any outfit.

Locally designed for the South African market, the Comfort Bra addresses the unique needs of women across the country. Whether you have a smaller bust or a fuller figure, the Comfort Bra strikes the perfect balance of comfort and support, overcoming the challenges many women face when shopping for bras. This product is a true reflection of Jockey South Africa’s commitment to quality and an understanding of the specific needs of modern South African women.

“We are proud to offer a bra that not only meets the needs of women in South Africa, but one that is locally designed, keeping in mind the diverse body types and fit preferences across the country,” said Ncapai. “The Comfort Bra is a perfect example of how we continue to innovate and ensure that Jockey South Africa products provide a superior experience for our customers.”

The Comfort Bra is available at select retail outlets and online at www.jockey.co.za, with delivery options across South Africa to ensure that every woman can experience ultimate comfort, wherever she is.



