Love the body you're in with Jockey's Forever Fit V-Neck

February is the Month of Love, but true confidence starts with self-love—embracing who you are and feeling comfortable in your own skin. Jockey South Africa is redefining what it means to feel good, inside and out, with the launch of the Forever Fit V-Neck Moulded Cup Bra, designed to move with you, offering effortless support without compromise.

For too long, women have had to choose between comfort and support, dealing with underwires that dig, straps that slip, and bands that pinch. The Forever Fit changes that. This wire-free, flexible-fit bra adapts to your body, providing a secure, barely-there feel that moves with you and not the other way around.

“The right foundation makes all the difference,” says Bruce McMurray, general manager of Jockey South Africa. “With Forever Fit, we’re giving women a bra that offers the perfect balance of flexibility, support, and all-day comfort so they can feel good, no matter what the day holds.”

Designed for comfort, made for you

Crafted by women, for women, the Forever Fit is designed to provide all-day freedom with wire-free moulded cups for natural shaping and lift, enhanced under-bust and shoulder support, and a stretch infinity underband that moves with your body without losing its shape. Made from a soft, breathable fabric blend (83% polyamide, 17% elastane), it offers a second-skin feel for ultimate comfort. With an inclusive size range from small to 3XL, this bra ensures a flexible, secure fit for everybody. Whether you're tackling a busy workday, running errands, or unwinding at home, the Forever Fit delivers effortless comfort from morning to night.

Celebrating every body

The launch of the Forever Fit aligns with Jockey’s ongoing commitment to body positivity and self-love. In a world that often imposes unrealistic beauty standards, Jockey is championing confidence, inclusivity, and comfort for all.

“We believe comfort isn’t just about what you wear, it’s about how you feel in it,” adds McMurray. “That’s why we design underwear and sleepwear that prioritise comfort, quality, and the perfect fit so everyone can feel seen, celebrated, and confident in their own skin.”

The Forever FitV-Neck Moulded Cup Bra is available now, in stores nationwide and online at www.jockey.co.za.

This Month of Love, embrace the comfort, confidence, and support you deserve — because nothing feels better than self-love.



