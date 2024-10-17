Understanding your bra options for confidence and comfort

Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as an important reminder to prioritise breast health and self-care. Jockey South Africa, a leading undergarment brand, is pleased to share essential tips this month to help women find their perfect bra size. Proper bra fitting helps to preserve breast health and this guide is designed to help women determine the right fit, ensuring both comfort and support.

According to Nombuso Ncapai, marketing manager of Jockey South Africa, incorrect bra size results in physical discomfort, breast tissue damage, and long-term effects. “By prioritising bra fit, women can reduce these risks, ensuring optimal breast health and wellbeing. Through our initiatives, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our female customers,” she explains.

If the bra fits

Recognising that a significant number of women wear incorrect bra sizes, Jockey South Africa’s Ultimate Bra Measurement Guide addresses this issue by providing a simple, step-by-step method for determining your ideal bra size.

Measuring your under bust: Wrap a soft measuring tape around your ribcage, just below your bust. Make sure the tape is parallel to the ground and sits flat against your skin. Take note of the measurement in centimetres.

Measuring your over bust: Wrap the tape around the fullest part of your bust. Make sure it sits horizontally around your body. Keep the tape snug but not too tight.

Determine your bra size: Refer to Jockey's Size Chart to find your correct band size and cup size based on your under bust and over bust measurements taken.

Trying on different styles: Experiment with various styles until you find what works best for you.

⁠Adjusting as needed: Re-measure periodically, to ensure you are still wearing the correct sizes as your body changes over time (at least once in six months).



Padded vs non-padded bras

When it comes to selecting the perfect bra, recognising the many alternatives is critical for making an informed decision. Choosing the right bra can be difficult because there are so many styles and features to consider. However, by understanding the essential distinctions between padded and non-padded, wired and non-wired bras, you can make informed decisions based on your specific requirements.

Padded bras are intended to improve natural shape and provide a fuller appearance. These bras have extra material or padding in the cups, resulting in a more defined form. Padded bras are ideal for people looking for extra lift or covering, and they come in a variety of designs such as push-up, balconette, and t-shirt bras.

Non-padded bras, on the other hand, highlight the body's natural shape while offering subtle support. These bras allow for a more natural breast form and movement by removing any additional padding. Non-padded bras are ideal for everyday usage because of their comfort and flexibility.

Wired vs non-wired bras

Wired bras offer structured support, which is perfect for individuals who require lift or more stability. Wired bras, which have a thin metal or plastic wire running through the under band, provide more shape and definition. Wired bras are suitable for a wide range of breast types and shapes, but they are especially beneficial for persons with larger busts or who want additional support.

Non-wired bras, on the other hand, are designed for maximum comfort and flexibility. Without the structural support of a wire, these bras offer a softer, more relaxed fit. Non-wired bras are ideal for women who want to be comfortable while resting, napping, or doing low-impact activities.

For those who want a more professional fitting experience, Jockey South Africa provides complimentary in-store bra fitting services, with fully trained fitters helping you through the measurement procedure to ensure a proper fit.

“Our guide is designed to make finding the perfect bra size effortless and accessible. Finding the right bra size can transform a woman's daily life, so we want to encourage women to take control of their bra sizing and visit our stores for a free fitting. Our goal is to empower women to feel confident, comfortable, and supported," adds Ncapai.

