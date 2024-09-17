Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: ‘Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey’

    Issued by Jockey South Africa
    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    Jockey South Africa is inviting customers to embrace underwear that truly feels like them by redefining comfort and style with its latest Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This unique take on the collection through the 'Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey’ campaign calls into question the idea of compromising on everyday necessities, sending a strong message that your underwear should reflect who you are when it comes to fit, feel, and style. With high-quality materials, and offering the public a wider range of sizes, Jockey is creating a new standard for underwear.
    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;
    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;

    "Many people settle for underwear that doesn’t fit well, doesn’t feel comfortable, or doesn’t reflect their personal style, and we want to change this," says Bruce McMurray, general manager of Jockey South Africa. "With our Spring/Summer 24 collection, we’re putting our customers first by offering high-quality fabrics, an extensive range of sizes, and garment cuts that prioritise comfort and individuality. It’s underwear that is an extension of you."

    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;
    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;

    This campaign is intended to evolve throughout the season while continuing to resonate with customers on both practical and emotional levels. It speaks to the tangible benefits of Jockey’s underwear, emphasising premium materials that offer durability and softness, cuts that prioritise comfort, and the widest size curve in the market, ensuring a perfect fit for all. On an intrinsic level, the campaign taps into what individuals seek from their everyday essentials and the confidence that comes from wearing something that fits just right, the ease of seamless wearability, and the subtle empowerment that well-made underwear can bring. Beyond these qualities, ‘Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey’ also reflects the brands rich heritage of innovation. With over 145 years of craftsmanship and forward-thinking design, Jockey’s legacy is woven into every piece, reinforcing its global commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;
    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;

    "Our heritage and success over the years have always been rooted in innovation and listening to our customers. This campaign encapsulates everything Jockey stands for that speaks to comfort, quality, and the freedom to express who you are through what you wear," McMurray adds.

    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;
    Jockey South Africa launches Spring/Summer '24 Campaign: &#x2018;Feels Like You. Feels like Jockey&#x2019;

    Jockey's Spring/Summer '24 collection is currently available in shops nationwide and online. With alternatives to suit everyone, this season promises to provide the ideal balance of comfort, style, and uniqueness. Visit www.jockey.co.za and find your ideal fit.

    Jockey South Africa
    Jockey South Africa, a leading underwear brand, delivers superior quality and perfect fit. Trusted for nearly 150 years, Jockey combines global expertise with local craftsmanship for exceptional comfort.
    Let's do Biz