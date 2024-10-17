Beauty brand, Justine repositions itself in the beauty industry

Justine, a brand synonymous with timeless beauty, has announced its brand refresh - marking a new chapter in the beauty industry, as it reaffirms its South African heritage that resonates with today’s consumers.

Image supplied

The announcement celebrated Justine's legacy and future, showcasing its renewed commitment to quality, heritage, and consumer empowerment.

This brand refresh positions Justine as a proudly South African brand that stays true to its roots while meeting the needs of a dynamic, ever-evolving market through a seamless omnichannel approach.

Justine’s omnichannel strategy is designed to meet the demands of today’s consumers, who value both convenience and personal service.

Justine products will be available nationwide in 300 Clicks stores, starting February 2025, with select stores, Takealot, as well as the Justine’s e-commerce site offering them as part of a soft launch from October 2024.

This omnichannel expansion marks a significant shift from its traditional personal selling model, blending retail and direct sales to make it easier than ever for South African consumers to access their favourite Justine products.

At the heart of Justine’s brand refresh lies a purpose-driven strategy. With a strong emphasis on quality and heritage, the brand aims to inspire confidence in South Africans by offering products that reflect the beauty of natural, timeless elegance.

“Justine has always been more than a beauty brand – it represents the celebration of South African identity, culture, and strength. This new chapter is about honouring our heritage while embracing the future with a modern, distinctive brand that speaks to a new generation of beauty enthusiasts,” said brand executive, Ndumiso Mngomezulu.

The unveiling of Justine’s updated, modern brand identity is a key highlight of this repositioning. The refreshed look and feel, combined with an enhanced product offering, ensures its relevance in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced beauty landscape.

“Our goal was to create a beauty brand that bridges the gap between tradition and modernity. We want to inspire consumers to embrace beauty that goes beyond trends – beauty that is rooted in authenticity, self-confidence, and empowerment,” added Mngomezulu.

As part of the brand refresh, Justine has unveiled its new positioning under the tagline “Our Beauty is Timeless,” promoting the message that true beauty transcends the boundaries of age and trends. This positioning encourages consumers to celebrate their natural beauty, inspiring confidence and pride in their individuality.