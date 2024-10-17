Dihlabeng Mall launches Your Story is Our Story campaign; celebrating community unity

Dihlabeng Mall in Bethlehem has launched its latest brand campaign, Your Story is Our Story, celebrating the strength and unity of the mall’s local community through various initiatives.

Image supplied

As the cornerstone of retail and family life in Bethlehem, Dihlabeng Mall offers a diverse range of stores, restaurants, and entertainment options, making it a treasured spot for the local community.

The Your Story is Our Story campaign extends the mall’s presence beyond retail, focusing on even deeper community engagement.

Showcasing its community

To create the Your Story is Our Story campaign materials, the centre invited the people it values most, it’s shoppers, to feature in the campaign. A photo shoot took place at the mall where young and old, families, tenants, team members and other people were all invited to participate.

Edited with a black and white aesthetic, the visuals created are authentic, engaging and captivating. Several images have already been showcased on the centre’s social media and digital platforms, and on murals and posters inside the mall, with a roll out of several more to come.

Image supplied

Spreading joy, gratitude and care

Currently in its initial phase, the initiative has already made a significant impact. One of the first actions taken was the distribution of food parcels to families in need.

These parcels were given to households in a small community near the mall, where many families are cared for by a local house church. The mall’s team also reached out to rural families living in informal housing along the roadside, providing them with much-needed support.

Additionally, local caddies at the nearby golf course were surprised with food parcels, a gesture that deeply touched both the recipients and those who witnessed the act during a prizegiving ceremony.

The initiative also brought warmth to the community with the distribution of hot drinks. What began as a plan to share cups of soup with tenants and staff in the mall grew into a much larger effort, thanks to a partnership with Pick n Pay.

Image supplied

Hundreds of cups of soup and bread rolls have been handed out, spreading comfort and goodwill.

Furthermore, the mall extended this warm gesture to matric pupils at local high schools, providing them with hot chocolates as they prepared for their exams. This act of kindness was a way to show the students that the community supports them during this critical stage in their academic journey.

Image supplied

A campaign that evolved with the community

Additionally, the mall rolled out several other thoughtful initiatives as part of the project. These included sharing cappuccinos and cupcakes with elders in the community, distributing specially curated care boxes to meet the needs of teenage girls, newborns in state hospitals, and individuals requiring general hygiene products.

The campaign also celebrated everyday achievements within the community by sharing joy boxes with those whose acts of kindness or accomplishments bring positivity to others.

Looking ahead, plans are underway to continue the surprise and delight moments in the lead up to the festive season, and the start of the 2025 school year.

Dihlabeng Mall’s commitment to the community is ongoing, and the Your Story is Our Storycampaign will continue to evolve.

Through these initiatives, the mall plains to continue strengthening its relationships with the people of Bethlehem, celebrating their unique stories and the honouring the resilient spirit that make this community strong.