L’Oréal’s Brandstorm Innovation Competition calls for applications

L'Oréal's flagship innovation competition, L'Oréal Brandstorm, for the under-30s, is one of L'Oréal's longest-running programmes and is dedicated to helping young people kick-start their careers.

This initiative is more than a competition; it serves as a global platform for aspiring professionals to showcase their creativity and vision while receiving mentorship from industry experts.

For over 32 years, Brandstorm has empowered young talent by providing a stage to present concepts that redefine the beauty industry.

The 2025 edition challenges participants to explore “Men. Beauty & Care. Game On Through Tech, Products, and Beyond.”

Participants selected for the competition have the chance to pitch their ideas before top L’Oréal executives, benefit from expert guidance, and compete for an all-expenses-paid trip to L’Oréal’s headquarters in Paris.

Entries for the 2025 edition must be submitted by 15 March 2025, offering an unparalleled opportunity for emerging innovators.

The 2024 edition of Brandstorm South Africa attracted 1,178 participants and generated over 300 project submissions.

Eight teams were shortlisted to present their concepts before a jury, with the winning team, Luxe League from the University of Pretoria, leveraging technology to enhance racial inclusivity in hair care. Their success extended beyond the competition, providing them with invaluable industry exposure and career prospects.

Brandstorm serves as a gateway to professional opportunities, with nearly 500 participants annually securing roles at L’Oréal worldwide. The competition provides global exposure, expert mentorship, and a prestigious certification that enhances participants’ career prospects.

The winning team will gain access to the Seedz programme, a three-month experience at the L’Oréal Accelerator mission, allowing them to refine their project and acquire hands-on industry experience.

The 2025 edition also includes a partnership with Adobe, granting participants free access to Adobe Express, a suite of cutting-edge creative tools to support their project development.

Participation process

To enter the 2025 Brandstorm Innovation Competition, applicants must:

Register via the official L’Oréal Brandstorm website.



Form a team of three individuals.



Develop a project aligned with the theme: “Men. Beauty & Care. Game On Through Tech, Products, and Beyond.”



Submit a detailed presentation and a three-minute video responding to five key questions.

“Brandstorm represents an extraordinary opportunity for young South Africans to present their ideas before a panel, including Brandstorm president Alexis Perakis-Valat,” says Thandi Kunene, corporate affairs lead at L’Oréal South Africa.

“Beyond competition, it provides a platform for mentorship and career development. Many past participants have gone on to achieve remarkable success, and we are committed to continuing this legacy of empowerment.”

“The Brandstorm Innovation Competition has been a transformative experience,” says Siphiwe Mati, key accounts manager at L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty (LDB) Division South Africa and a former Brandstorm participant.

“The competition opened doors I never imagined, and I encourage young South Africans to seize this opportunity - it could be a gateway to an incredible career.”