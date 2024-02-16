Wavemaker appointed L’Oréal International Distribution's EMEA media agency

Econoimic Times Source: © Econoimic Times L’Oréal International Distribution has appointed Wavemaker as its EMEA media agency

“A consolidation of L’Oréal International Distribution’s media activity, the account will be led from the agency’s London office and applies to three regions – Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa,” says Campaign UK.

The win expands Wavemaker's relationship with L'Oréal, which includes an existing MENA partnership forged in December 2023.

Alexia Pilavachi was appointed L’Oréal global media lead for Wavemaker at the beginning of the year, leading the relationship from London.

Reach customers where direct sales are not feasible

A new business unit that was set up by the L’Oréal Group, L’Oréal International Distribution covers luxury brands including La Roche Posay, Ralph Lauren Fragrances and Azzaro.

Its goal is to reach customers in markets where direct sales are not feasible or practical.

Creativity and the chemistry

The final shortlist included Wavemaker and Omnicom’s OMD.

Wavemaker’s remit covers all media buying and planning for L’Oréal International Distribution but excludes the UK and Ireland. The media account for L’Oréal UK and Ireland moved to Publicis Media in May.

While offline will be handled locally in each market, other activities will be coordinated from the London office.

The account includes Amazon activity.

In Campaign UK Julie Hoareau, global chief digital and marketing officer at L’Oréal International Distribution, says they are looking to simplify and centralise their operation with a partner who could show agility, expertise and team spirit.

“We very much appreciated Wavemaker’s enthusiasm, proposals, responsiveness, and creativity. What made them stand out from the competition was their creativity and the chemistry we felt with them as people,” says Hoareau.

In addition, the agency will also support L’Oréal International Distribution with the development of its thought leadership content says Campaign UK.

Accelerate global growth

Quoted in Campaign UK, Toby Jenner, global chief executive, Wavemaker, and global president, Group M clients, says, “Our ability to attract and retain L’Oréal, the world’s third-largest advertiser, makes me extremely proud.

“Our ability to operate as a cohesive and collaborative extension of their own team makes all the difference for this relationship. We’re looking forward to working closely with the L’Oréal International Distribution team to further accelerate their global growth.”

L’Oréal International Distribution’s has its headquarters in Paris.