Publicis Groupe Africa appoints Ashish Williams as SVP, Media

Ashish Williams has been appointed senior vice president, media, for Publicis Groupe Africa, reporting directly to Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.

“Ashish joins us at an exciting moment,” says Govender.

“His global experience, digital-first mindset, and deep understanding of both the South African and wider African markets position him perfectly to lead the next chapter of growth for our media business. We’re excited to welcome him back.”

Announced today, Monday 2 June, the appointment reinforces the Groupe’s commitment to delivering innovative, future-fit media solutions across the continent.

Williams will work closely with the leadership team to shape a more integrated, data-driven, and client-centric media offering.

He returns to South Africa from Singapore, where he served as managing director at EssenceMediacom, playing a key role in enhancing the agency’s digital and data-led capabilities.

Prior to this, Williams was the chief executive officer of MediaCom South Africa for five years, where he was instrumental in scaling the business and driving innovation.

“I am very excited to be returning to South Africa and probably even more excited to be joining Publicis, who I have been admiring from the sidelines for a few years now.

“I am also very excited to work with Koo Govender, as one of the top female leaders in our industry. It will be an honour to work with her and her executive team,” says Williams.

Acknowledging Celia Collins

This leadership transition also marks an opportunity to acknowledge Celia Collins, who held the SVP media role for the past three years.

“We are deeply grateful to Celia for her exceptional leadership and contributions to the business,” said Koo. “She has played a key role in shaping and growing our media practice. As we pass the baton, we do so with gratitude to Celia.”