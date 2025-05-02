Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Publicis Groupe Africa's Koo Govender and RMB-FNB's Linda Kachingwe-Sisya on Gerety Awards 2025 SA jury insight panel

    This year, the Gerety Awards 2025 South Africa Jury Insight panel includes Linda Kachingwe-Sisya, executive head of marketing and communications, Africa and International, RMB and FNB, and Koo Govender, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa. Danette Breitenbach, Bizcommunity.com's Marketing and Media editor, will moderate the panel.
    2 May 2025
    This year, the Gerety Awards 2025 South Africa Jury Insight panel includes Linda Kachingwe-Sisya, executive head of marketing and communications, Africa and International, RMB and FNB, and Koo Govender, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa. Danette Breitenbach, Bizcommunity.com's Marketing and Media editor, will moderate the panel (Image supplied)
    Taking place on Friday, 6 June, the panel will discuss trends and their favourite campaigns from the 2025 Gerety Awards.

    Just like in previous years, post judging Gerety organises jury insight panels with the leading trade press titles from around the world so that a few judges from each jury group can discuss their favourite works and trends.

    There are 15 locations for the jury sessions this year: New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Central & Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Düsseldorf, Madrid, Milan, LATAM, Melbourne, MEA, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and São Paulo.

    In total more than 250 judges from 50 countries will join the 2025 Gerety Awards.

    Agency and production company of the year

    As well as defining the Gerety 2025 global shortlist, the Middle East & Africa jury session will choose the MEA agency and production company of the year.

    The executive jury sessions each choose the agency and production company of the year from their country.

    Agency and Production company of the year by country will be chosen from the entrants of this category. (Entrants should submit a 5-minute reel of up to 3 pieces of work.)

    No logos or branding in the portfolio, cut apart from the logo for the thumbnail image.

    RSVP

    RSVP for:

    • The Jury Insights here.

    • Gerety VIP Diamond BBQ Party in Cannes here.

    • 2025 Gerety Awards entries - Final deadline 9 May – here.

    About the Awards

    Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who, in 1948, coined the slogan "A diamond is forever”.

    The Gerety Awards bring together a jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, creating a benchmark relevant to market reality while redefining the standard to which advertising has traditionally been held.

    Just like the award show, the Gerety Talks series puts some of the marketing and creative industries' true changemakers in the spotlight and at the centre of the conversation for a refreshing take on what leadership looks like.

    Weekly episodes here.

