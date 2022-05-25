Biz Most Read Award winners April 2025

Top stories
More news
#BehindtheSelfie: Leander Kettledas, corporate communications & marketing manager at Canon SA
Surging UK ad spend hits £42.6bn, driven by online and TV VOD growth
Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2025: Not just witnessing the future – building it
Topco Media 21 hours
People trust legal advice generated by ChatGPT more than a lawyer – new study
Wellness without the guilt: Your health, your pace
Building a global coalition for ethical AI in finance
Wrapping up lives, not estates
Capital Legacy 1 day