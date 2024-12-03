Promise wins Old Mutual

After an extensive multi-agency pitch process, Promise has been appointed by Old Mutual as its TTL Lead Agency (brand and retail audiences). The search and selection process was managed by Yardstick.

James Moffatt, CEO at Promise, comments: “The entire agency erupted into applause when we got the brilliant news that the team were successful with this pitch. To win this highly esteemed financial services account has been a tremendous honour.

"We enjoyed excellent chemistry with the Old Mutual marketing team and the pitch itself was a really enjoyable process too. We look forward to assisting the team, led by CMO Mosala Phillips and Head of Brand Thobile Tshabalala, to achieve their strategic objectives.”

Thobile Tshabalala, head of Brand at Old Mutual, comments: “The selection of Promise as our lead creative agency was an easy choice. They demonstrated very strong strategic and creative capability, while creating a very strong chemistry with us – I cannot wait to do great work with them!”

The agency officially began work with the team from 1 April.

About Promise

Promise is an independently owned and managed full service agency, with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2023, Promise was ranked 1st in SA at the D&AD Awards and runner-up at Cannes. The agency won Best Digital Agency at the IAB Bookmark Awards (2023), the second time in as many years.

Promise been awarded runner-up and first place at the FM AdFocus Agency of the Year awards and has been selected as a top three independent agency to work for (SCOPEN ‘22 and ‘24).

Extensive research and data analysis with 312 leading CMOs in the South African marketing and advertising landscape saw Promise rated first in South Africa for "Overall Client Satisfaction" (AGENCY SCOPE 2023/’24).

The Creative Circle ranked Promise second in South Africa for creative ranking against all peers in 2023.

The agency’s client base ranges from large blue-chip organisations through to small business owners and entrepreneurs.



