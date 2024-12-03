Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Account Director Centurion
- Junior Digital and Insight Strategist Johannesburg
- Account Manager Ekurhuleni
- Senior Art Director Gauteng
- Senior Copywriter Gauteng
- Social Media Manager Cape Town
- Senior Copywriter Johannesburg
- Moderator Pretoria
- Telesales Executive Johannesburg
- Account Director Cape Town
Promise wins Old Mutual
James Moffatt, CEO at Promise, comments: “The entire agency erupted into applause when we got the brilliant news that the team were successful with this pitch. To win this highly esteemed financial services account has been a tremendous honour.
"We enjoyed excellent chemistry with the Old Mutual marketing team and the pitch itself was a really enjoyable process too. We look forward to assisting the team, led by CMO Mosala Phillips and Head of Brand Thobile Tshabalala, to achieve their strategic objectives.”
Thobile Tshabalala, head of Brand at Old Mutual, comments: “The selection of Promise as our lead creative agency was an easy choice. They demonstrated very strong strategic and creative capability, while creating a very strong chemistry with us – I cannot wait to do great work with them!”
The agency officially began work with the team from 1 April.
About Promise
Promise is an independently owned and managed full service agency, with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2023, Promise was ranked 1st in SA at the D&AD Awards and runner-up at Cannes. The agency won Best Digital Agency at the IAB Bookmark Awards (2023), the second time in as many years.
Promise been awarded runner-up and first place at the FM AdFocus Agency of the Year awards and has been selected as a top three independent agency to work for (SCOPEN ‘22 and ‘24).
Extensive research and data analysis with 312 leading CMOs in the South African marketing and advertising landscape saw Promise rated first in South Africa for "Overall Client Satisfaction" (AGENCY SCOPE 2023/’24).
The Creative Circle ranked Promise second in South Africa for creative ranking against all peers in 2023.
The agency’s client base ranges from large blue-chip organisations through to small business owners and entrepreneurs.
- Promise wins Old Mutual07 Apr 09:38
- Promise’s 2024: A year of growth and consolidation in equal measure12 Mar 11:30
- Promise wins PEP retail30 Jul 12:10
- Promise closes off successful year of growth and creative awards18 Dec 11:57
- Balancing AI and authenticity: The industry's tightrope walk14 Sep 11:14
Related
Promise’s 2024: A year of growth and consolidation in equal measure 12 Mar 2025 OM Bank: Old Mutual gears up to revolutionise digital banking in South Africa 5 Mar 2025 VAT increase versus spending cuts: South Africa’s budget dilemma explained 28 Feb 2025 Record-breaking year for Daily Investor in 2024 30 Jan 2025 #BizTrends2025: Old Mutual FOR SME - Global outlook relevant to the local South African economy 13 Jan 2025 Billions pour into Old Mutual as investors seek flexibility and yield 3 Dec 2024