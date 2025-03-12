Promise’s 2024: A year of growth and consolidation in equal measure

In 2023, Promise welcomed new brands Capitec, Coca-Cola, Castle Double Malt, the JSE and Toyota Financial Services and celebrated 10 years with long-standing client AfriSam, as well as 14 years with AB-Inbev. The agency was ranked first in SA at the D&AD Awards and runner-up at Cannes. The agency won Best Digital Agency at the IAB Bookmark Awards, the second time in as many years.

James Moffatt, CEO at Promise, notes: “The most important thing for us is to deliver strong results and remain focused on our clients, existing and new. So when 2024 rolled in, we declined participating in seven pitches.

"Yet, there was one pitch in particular we were super keen to participate in (retail being one of our CCO’s favourite sectors), and that was the coveted PEP account.

"After meeting the client team during chemistry, our passion to win this one was boosted even more. We won out against the big network agencies – a milestone achievement of which we are all super proud – and the biggest news for us in 2024.”

As part of the win, PEP required a formal Cape Town office. So the agency set off to source, lease and fit out a new office in record time, along with concluding the recruitment process. At the same time, their landlord in Johannesburg surprised them. After 11 years, their lease was not to be renewed, as they decided to convert the premises to residential and/or storage facilities.

Promise was forced to move, which gave them the opportunity to fit out fresh new offices for Jozi too. Both offices were completed during the same period.

Some notable achievements during this period, in addition to new business wins were:

First in South Africa for client satisfaction (Scopen).



Ranked South Africa’s second most creative agency by The Creative Circle (announced 2024), winning international and local awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the D&AD’s, The One Club for Creativity, The Loeries, Creative Circle Ad Of The Year and Ad Of The Month.



In addition, the agency has recently won at the D&AD awards, the One Show, Cannes, the LIA, the Clio’s, the Loeries, the Bookmark Awards and won Best in Show at the Pendorings.



First out of over 1,500 independent agencies (and Best in Show) at The networkone’s Indie Awards in London (2024)



Achieved second place as “best independent agency to work for” (SCOPEN 23/24)



Revenue growth YoY increased by 32%

So indeed, 2024 was a year of change and responsible, consolidated growth.

The agency believes that 2025 holds so much potential for the industry in South Africa – and, in particular, the independent agencies.



