    Promise closes off successful year of growth and creative awards

    Issued by Promise
    18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    Promise is closing off the past year having achieved tremendous growth, creative awards and business accolades.
    The agency won Best Digital Agency at the IAB Bookmark Awards, was ranked first in South Africa at the D&AD Awards, and was runner-up at Cannes. Promise brought home a Grand Prix from the New York Festival Advertising Awards and numerous Assegai Awards. Extensive research and data analysis with 312 leading CMOs in the South African marketing and advertising landscape saw Promise soar to first place in South Africa for "Overall Client Satisfaction" (AGENCY SCOPE 2023/24).

    The agency welcomed new brands Capitec, Coca-Cola, Castle Double Malt, the JSE and Toyota Financial Services and celebrated 10 years with long-standing client AfriSam, as well as 14 years with AB-Inbev.

    Lufuno Mavhungu joined as partner and creative director, Nic Kostouros was promoted to executive creative director and Marc Watson moved into the role of chief creative officer.

    SCOPEN analysed 344 client/agency relationships in South Africa and Promise ranks as a top 5 leader in the following categories:

    • Original and effective creativity
    • Strategic planning
    • Racial and gender diversity
    • Understanding client business
    • Understanding the consumer/market
    • Considerate with client money
    • Meeting deadlines
    • Meeting e-commerce needs
    • Good working process
    • Creation and production of branded content

    James Moffatt, CEO at Promise, notes: “We are truly blessed with a wonderful blend of great agency talent and high calibre clients. Everybody on both sides worked hand in hand this year to achieve strong business results, while demonstrating heart-warming camaraderie and teamwork. We look forward to what can be achieved together in 2024, with much gratitude for the year that has passed.”

    Promise
    We're an integrated through-the-line agency making clients famous with strategically sound, expertly crafted work delivered with utmost professionalism.
