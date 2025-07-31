Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
- WordPress Web Designer and Developer Bellville
- Front-End Developer Pretoria
- Graphic Design and WordPress Ninja Pretoria
Biz Most Read Award winners July 2025
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in July:
The Biz Most Read Award winners | July 2025
- ACA welcomes new board and leadership team for 2025/26 - Association for Communication and Advertising
- Boundless and NSPCA ‘Jack the Durban July’ to expose cruelty in horse racing - Boundless
- The art of impact: How Kena Outdoor reimagined a national icon - Kena Outdoor
- Why CMOs need to rethink marketing effectiveness - Brave Group
- How Absa is driving an entrepreneurial mindset revolution for SA - Trialogue
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
- Biz Most Read Award winners July 202531 Jul 21:59
- Biz Most Read Award winners June 202501 Jul 06:00
- Biz Most Read Award winners May 202502 Jun 13:55
- All about YOU! Putting YOU in YOUth Month on Biz!20 May 16:51
- Biz Most Read Award winners April 202501 May 06:00
Related
Biz Most Read Award winners June 2025 1 Jul 2025 Biz Most Read Award winners May 2025 2 Jun 2025 Biz Most Read Award winners April 2025 1 May 2025 Biz Most Read Award winners March 2025 1 Apr 2025 Biz Most Read Award winners February 2025 1 Mar 2025 Biz Most Read Award winners December 2024 5 Jan 2025