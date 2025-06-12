Subscribe & Follow
Collaboration and storytelling wins Cape Town for Publicis
This follows a hotly contested tender process.
The Mother City wants to elevate its public-sector communication through innovation, collaboration, and purpose-led storytelling.
Priya Reddy, director of Communication for the City of Cape Town, says they are excited to work with a partner that shares their vision and will help bring its stories to life in meaningful ways.”
“Cape Town is a vibrant and multifaceted city. Our communications must reflect this.”
She explains that as such, they were looking for an agency that could match their energy and ambition, understand their complexity, and deliver with creativity and discipline.
“Publicis stood out not only for their integrated capabilities, but also for their deep commitment to collaboration.”
The City of Cape Town is widely recognised as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking and globally respected cities.
As a city that welcomes millions of residents, visitors, and investors alike, the City of Cape Town understands that clear, compelling communication is essential to strengthening trust, driving participation, and enabling progress.
Power of One philosophy
Jonty Fisher, senior vice president at Publicis Groupe Africa, says the agency is honoured to partner with the City of Cape Town, which he calls “a city with a storied heritage but an innovative, future-fit ambition”.
Publicis Groupe Africa was selected for its ability to deliver end-to-end communications solutions through an agile, multidisciplinary Power of One model, ensuring cohesive, high-impact messaging across platforms and communities.
“This partnership allows us to apply the full strength of our ‘Power of One’ philosophy, integrating creativity, data, and media under one collaborative model,” says Fisher.
“It’s more than a communications contract; it’s a shared mission to inform, uplift, and engage more than five million residents and stakeholders as the Mother City delivers on its ambitious future plans.”
