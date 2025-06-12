Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Matte BLKAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaBET SoftwareKLATenacityPRDentsuIMC ConferenceBrandMappMultiChoiceSpecialised ExhibitionsTopco MediaGagasi FMSunshinegunVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Collaboration and storytelling wins Cape Town for Publicis

    The City of Cape Town has appointed Publicis Groupe Africa as its full-service communications partner.
    12 Jun 2025
    12 Jun 2025
    Publicis Groupe Africa has been appointed by the City of Cape Town as its full-service communications partner (Image supplied)
    Publicis Groupe Africa has been appointed by the City of Cape Town as its full-service communications partner (Image supplied)

    This follows a hotly contested tender process.

    The Mother City wants to elevate its public-sector communication through innovation, collaboration, and purpose-led storytelling.

    Priya Reddy, director of Communication for the City of Cape Town, says they are excited to work with a partner that shares their vision and will help bring its stories to life in meaningful ways.”

    “Cape Town is a vibrant and multifaceted city. Our communications must reflect this.”

    She explains that as such, they were looking for an agency that could match their energy and ambition, understand their complexity, and deliver with creativity and discipline.

    “Publicis stood out not only for their integrated capabilities, but also for their deep commitment to collaboration.”

    The City of Cape Town is widely recognised as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking and globally respected cities.

    As a city that welcomes millions of residents, visitors, and investors alike, the City of Cape Town understands that clear, compelling communication is essential to strengthening trust, driving participation, and enabling progress.

    Power of One philosophy

    Jonty Fisher, senior vice president at Publicis Groupe Africa, says the agency is honoured to partner with the City of Cape Town, which he calls “a city with a storied heritage but an innovative, future-fit ambition”.

    Publicis Groupe Africa was selected for its ability to deliver end-to-end communications solutions through an agile, multidisciplinary Power of One model, ensuring cohesive, high-impact messaging across platforms and communities.

    “This partnership allows us to apply the full strength of our ‘Power of One’ philosophy, integrating creativity, data, and media under one collaborative model,” says Fisher.

    “It’s more than a communications contract; it’s a shared mission to inform, uplift, and engage more than five million residents and stakeholders as the Mother City delivers on its ambitious future plans.”

    Read more: media, digital, branding, City of Cape Town, Jonty Fisher, Priya Reddy, PR, Publicis Groupe Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz