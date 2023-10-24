Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Events News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    City of Cape Town events generate almost R4bn for economy

    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    The year 2023 was a prolific year for the City of Cape Town as it hosted more than 1,200 events, which contributed nearly R4bn to the economy and created job opportunities for its citizens.
    Image by from
    Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

    From hosting Africa’s first Netball World Cup, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the first Formula E race in sub-Saharan Africa, the Loeries Creative Week, the return of Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Street Parade and many more - the year proved to be a success for the city’s sports, arts and culture sectors.

    Tweede Nuwe Jaar had thousands of visitors. Source: Supplied.
    In Pics: Tweede Nuwe Jaar a vibrant celebration

    3 days

    “Research studies on three key events hosted in the city during this period revealed a substantial R2bn economic impact. This is a holistic impact on the economy, which includes direct and indirect economic impact, and destination marketing, among others.

    “A further R1.9bn in economic activity was generated by just 20 of the events hosted in the calendar year. This is the actual direct spend by event attendees, participants and event organisers in Cape Town. In addition, over 1.3 million people attended or participated in the top 40 events in 2023,” the city said on Thursday, 4 January 2024.

    The City of Cape Town’s Events Permit Office permitted over 1,200 events in the calendar year.

    From major international sporting events, top tier music concerts, cultural masterpieces and an abundance of lifestyle events, Cape Town had it all in 2023. Through its Events Support Process, the city supported more than 170 events during the period.

    “The importance of these economic spin-offs from events cannot be overstated. We have seen over the last couple of years how events can become catalysts for growth for other sectors in the value chain, including accommodation and food, travel, local retail and tourism attractions here in Cape Town.

    “We have also seen that an overwhelming majority of event organisers use local suppliers for logistics, equipment rental, security, production, staffing and hospitality. Additionally, hosting a number of local and international events has helped tremendously in promoting Cape Town as a premier tourism destination to a global audience.

    “Event organisers have worked hard over the last 15 months with support from the City’s Events Department to get the events back in the direction we were headed before the pandemic. We would like to salute all involved for their hard work,’” the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said.

    The top 20 events hosted in Cape Town in 2023 created over 26,000 job opportunities for people in the greater events ecosystem, including security, catering, logistics, production and transportation, among others.

    The city is planning to keep the momentum for events going this year as well.

    It has an exciting lineup in the events space with the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Street Parade, kicking off a year that will also feature the SA20 Final at Newlands, the Cape Town Carnival, Africa Travel Week, Comic Con Cape Town and the world champion Springboks will battle with the All Backs at DHL Stadium in September 2024.

    Read more: job creation, Cape Town, City of Cape Town, Loeries Creative Week, Cape Town events, Formula E, Netball World Cup
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Source:
    Cape Town’s railway occupiers are being moved but there are snags with water and sanitation supply
     27 Dec 2023
    Polygon's Remi du Preez has been named as a speaker. Source: Supplied.
    Polygon's Remi du Preez to be keynote speaker at WOO Africa Forum
    21 Dec 2023
    City of Cape Town opens applications to its 2024 supplier programme
    City of Cape Town opens applications to its 2024 supplier programme
    7 Dec 2023
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    3 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied
    Organised crime plagues SA construction industry
    31 Oct 2023
    Johannesburg vs Cape Town: The battle of luxury brands
    Johannesburg vs Cape Town: The battle of luxury brands
    25 Oct 2023
    Stars align for Opera UCT at Plácido Domingo's Operalia 2023
    Stars align for Opera UCT at Plácido Domingo's Operalia 2023
     24 Oct 2023
    Festive season kick-start with the Festive Lights Switch-On
    Festive season kick-start with the Festive Lights Switch-On
    24 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz