In Pics: Tweede Nuwe Jaar a vibrant celebration

Thousands of onlookers braved the sweltering Cape Town heat to celebrate the New Year and watch Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade on Tuesday.

Tweede Nuwe Jaar had thousands of visitors. Source: Supplied.

An estimated 100,000 onlookers filled the streets to witness the iconic annual Capetonian festival, which has had young and old in awe for decades.

“We did have some minor incidents with people in the crowd affected by the heat, but those issues were dealt with. Our medical team has been superb in making sure everyone was taken care of on a day when the temperatures reached over 30 degrees,” said Riyaad Peters, Operations Director for Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA).

The excitement around the event started way before kick-off, not only from the 26 troupes who took part, but also from supporters who were camped out on New Year’s Day to make sure they got a good spot along the route.

With roughly 15, 000 to 20, 000 minstrels participating in Africa’s largest cultural festival, the streets were a buzz with Ghoema music, choreographed marches, and colourful costumes.

“Today was a very successful day, not only for the hosts and the sponsors but also for Cape Town and South Africa as a whole. We saw the Hollywoodbets Purple Mile opposite the City Hall - the new grandstand erected for the event - packed,” said Peters.

The city centre's streets between Rose Street in Bo Kaap and Hanover Street in District Six were a colourful spectacle, as minstrel troupes from all over Cape Town continued the long-standing custom that has been observed in the region for more than 115 years.

“As soon as Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews officially opened the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade, the streets came alive with satin, sequins and Ghoema music,” said Peters.

The festivities kicked off promptly at 13:15 and the last troupe ended their parade just before the cut-off time.