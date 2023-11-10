5 design and décor trends for 2024

Cape Town based interior designer Kim Williams gives her top five design and décor trends for 2024.

This follows Williams’ recent visit to the International Design and Architecture Awards 2023 in London, followed by a visit to the Paris Design Week 2023, hosted by Maison et Objet, a 10-day design fair hosted as part of the 22-day France Design Week 2023.

Williams says that we live in a world where our homes and living spaces have transformed into sanctuaries of solace, where safety, self-soothing, vibrancy and personal expression are pride of place.

“As we prepare to step into 2024, this holistic approach to design is likely to continue - blending a harmonious balance between aesthetics and well-being in our homes.”

5 Top five trends

Here are Willaims’ top five trends that will dominate the design landscape and shape our living spaces in 2024:

Embracing spaces as sanctuaries Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift towards creating interiors where we feel safe, protected and emotionally connected to a space as our very own sanctuary. Interiors are not merely about aesthetics, colour palettes and textures, but about how they influence our behaviour and how the design elements evoke an emotional response. This trend is about creating a self-soothing environment that elevates our dopamine levels, so we feel calm and happy resulting in enhanced well-being. The rise of maximalist bold colours Bright, bold, and maximalist colours have been on the horizon since the early days of the pandemic, reflecting our collective desire to infuse joy and positivity into our living spaces. We desire freedom, optimism, and an expectation of good things to come; in essence, rejecting feelings of deprivation. This resurgence of the maximalist movement is reminiscent of post-war periods where the mood was celebratory and optimistic. This trend is not just about visual impact through a surge of vibrant and bold colours, but creating spaces that cater to our emotional needs; to uplift our spirits and break free from the constraints of challenging times. Connecting with nature Feeling connected to nature remains a cornerstone of our lives, fostering a sense of calm and balance amidst our increasingly fast-paced and chaotic lives. Our design choices inspire living spaces that become havens of relaxation and tranquillity by inviting the outside in. Also, building upon the evolving trend of layering in design, the concept of self-soothing texture that mimics the embrace of nature is coming to the fore. By incorporating tactile materials that invite touch and create a sensory experience within our homes, our connection to nature is further deepened. Nostalgia reimagined A pervasive element of nostalgia continues to shape our design choices in 2024, but with a shift towards more grounded and culturally rooted colour schemes. There will be a renewed focus on connecting with our past while still embracing the present. Colour palettes are likely to evolve beyond the aesthetic, becoming a journey through time and reflecting our shared history and heritage. This nuanced approach to nostalgia brings depth and authenticity to living spaces, creating environments that are rich in personal and cultural significance. Crafting a sustainable future We have become increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of our choices and there is a growing emphasis on supporting local economies, fostering a sense of community and sustainability in every design choice. This trend emphasises the value of handmade and imperfect elements, of bespoke pieces that tell a story; showcasing the beauty in uniqueness and the importance of the human touch through design.

She says that as we embark on a brand-new year, these five dynamic trends will evolve our homes from mere visual experiences to spaces that forge a deeper emotional connection with our surroundings.

“They will reshape the way we inhabit and experience our living spaces and homes, improving our well-being for the better.”