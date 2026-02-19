Entrepreneurs fuel record high business confidence in Cape Town’s CBD

Business confidence among Cape Town CBD business owners reached an all-time high in the final quarter of 2025, according to the latest Business Confidence Survey conducted by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID). The survey recorded a confidence level of 97.8% in Q4, up from 96.2% in Q3, marking the highest level since the post-Covid recovery period.

Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of the CCID, said the figures reflect a resilient and innovative entrepreneurial community in the city centre. “Businesses in town continue to adapt and reimagine themselves to remain relevant, and they are optimistic about the year ahead,” he said. The survey also found that 86.2% of respondents felt business conditions had improved over the past year, while 86.9% expected growth in 2026.

The rising confidence is being driven by dynamic small business owners who are contributing to the CBD’s economic recovery and growth. Colette MacLennan, owner of The General Store in Bree Street, highlighted the role of customer proximity and consistent service in her business expansion. Over 10 years, her team has grown from four to 12 staff, with additional investment in a production kitchen to extend catering services.

Richard Lemkus, owner of the sneaker store Lemkus, emphasised the CBD’s appeal as both a business and cultural hub. Recent renovations to his St Georges Mall kiosk have allowed him to launch Jack’s Burgers, aligning with broader developments such as the Mutual Building redevelopment, the Adderley Street walkway, and the planned Golden Acre project.

Survey respondents indicated that growth and adaptation remain central strategies for navigating operational pressures, competition, and financial challenges. About 23% of business owners reported plans to introduce new products or services in response to these pressures.

The Q4 2025 results underscore the role of the Cape Town CBD as a vibrant, evolving business district where entrepreneurial initiative, infrastructure support, and strategic investment intersect to foster confidence and sustained growth.