Why getting your small SA business online costs less than you think

Why is your small South African business not online yet? Do you worry that it will be too expensive, too technical, or simply unnecessary when you already sell at your store, or at markets or through social media? As we move into 2026, one thing is clear: being online is no longer optional for a growing small business. And the good news? It costs far less than most people expect.

Getting your business online today doesn’t require a large upfront investment or technical skills. With affordable domain names and flexible website options, you can create a professional online hub for your business that fits your budget and grows with you.

Why being online still matters for small businesses

Whether you sell from a shop, a market stall, or through social media, customers behave in very similar ways. After hearing about your business, visiting your store, or spotting your products on social media, they will usually look you up later. They may want to check your opening hours, browse your product range again, share your details with a friend, or simply confirm that you’re legitimate. A website gives them one reliable place to do all of this.

Unlike social platforms or printed signage, your website is fully under your control. It isn’t affected by algorithms, changing layouts, or limited space. It also works around the clock, meaning your business stays visible even when your doors are closed, or you’re not actively promoting it.

3 Affordable ways to get your small business online

Getting online doesn’t mean committing to a large or expensive website from day one. At Domains.co.za, we have a number of practical options designed to suit different business needs and budgets.

Option 1: A single-page website from R398* per year

For businesses that want a simple website, a one-page website is an easy and cost-effective starting point. By registering a .co.za domain (R99 registration, renewals at R109) and adding Link in Bio for R299 per year, you can create a branded mini-website without web hosting.

This option includes:

A website powered by your own domain name



Three clean, customisable templates



Built-in SEO fields for better Google visibility



Flexible content blocks for links, offers and contact details



Free SSL and local support



Fast, hassle-free setup

It’s ideal for sharing your business details on social media, on receipts, signage, or business cards.

Option 2: A WordPress website with WordPress Hosting from R129 per month*

If you need more pages or plan to expand your content over time, WordPress Hosting offers flexibility and control. Plans start from R129 per month and include a free Domain Name Registration*.

Key features of our WordPress Hosting include:

WordPress-optimised performance and speed.



Advanced security and daily off-site backups.



Built-in caching and update tools.



Easy management via cPanel.



Local South African support.



Free SSL and site migration.

This option works well for established businesses that want room to grow online.

Option 3: An AI Website Builder from R158* per month

For business owners who want simplicity without technical complexity, our AI Website Builder is a practical solution. This platform is available as an add-on to one of our Web Hosting packages. With hosting from R109 per month and a R49 per month add-on, this option includes a free Domain Name Registration* and an intuitive drag-and-drop builder.

Features include:

AI-generated layouts and text



Mobile-friendly design



200+ professional templates



Built-in eCommerce and payment tools



SEO tools and visitor statistics



One-click publishing

Whether your business operates online, in-store or both, a website strengthens everything you already do. With affordable options and scalable solutions, getting your small SA business online really does cost less than you think – and delivers long-term value well beyond the initial investment.

Get started with Domains.co.za!

*Terms and Conditions Apply. Prices are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice.



