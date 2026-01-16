South Africa
ICT Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaBET SoftwarePnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Domains.co.za launches an affordable local Link in Bio tool for South Africans

Domains.co.za, one of South Africa’s most trusted domain name and web hosting providers, is proud to introduce its latest innovation – the country’s first locally powered Link in Bio tool. This affordable, smart, and simple Linktree alternative lets social media users group all their important links under a single branded domain. Best of all, it doubles as a one-page website that doesn’t require any additional hosting.
Issued by Domains.co.za
16 Jan 2026
16 Jan 2026
Domains.co.za launches an affordable local Link in Bio tool for South Africans

For just R299.00 per year*, individuals and businesses can easily add the Link in Bio feature to a Domains.co.za Domain Name, and start promoting their most important links and offers within minutes.

*Terms and Conditions apply. Domain name registration not included.

A single smart link for everything

These days brands need to engage with audiences across multiple social platforms – from Instagram and LinkedIn, to TikTok and Google My Business. Yet, most of these platforms allow only one link in the bio, making it hard to share multiple offers or pages.

The Domains.co.za Link in Bio tool solves this challenge by offering a central online hub where all essential links can live. More than just a link list, it acts as a mini single-page website where brands can showcase promotions, contact details, and key information, without the need for hosting.

A smarter way to start an online journey

The new Link in Bio add-on is a 2-in-1 solution that gives users both a professional branded link as well as a simplified online hotspot.

“Our tagline, ‘It All Starts With A Domain Name,’ has never been more relevant,” said Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Domains.co.za.

“Until now, a domain name was the starting point for a brand online. But now with our new Link in Bio tool, a domain can be all of it – the brand, the core content, and the connection to an audience.”

Benefits and uses

Unlike other bio link tools, the Domains.co.za version is powered by a Domain Name. That means better branding, stronger ownership, and improved visibility. Plus, it includes SEO and flexible design options, with a single annual fee in South African Rand.

"This tool will be useful to any person, business or group looking for one place for all their most important links, or any venture in need of a no-fuss mini website. It is ideal for influencers, content creators, side hustles, startups, SMEs, schools, universities, and even sports teams and players," explained Diamond.

Key features

  • Branded domain name: Enhance recognition with a custom domain-powered link.
  • Three customisable templates: Select from modern, easy-to-edit designs.
  • SEO tools: Add keywords, titles, and descriptions for improved search rankings.
  • Expandable info blocks: Include offers, contact details, or featured links.
  • Local support and free SSL: Get peace of mind with secure encryption and South African support.
  • Quick and easy setup: Build a one-page website in minutes.

Get started

Add the Link in Bio tool to a Domains.co.za Domain Name Registration for only R299.00* per year and enjoy a quick, easy, and affordable way to strengthen your brand online.

*Terms and Conditions apply. Domain Name Registration not included.

Share this article
NextOptions
Domains.co.za
Domains.co.za is a South African domain name and website hosting provider. Innovation, superior value-added business solutions and a dedication to quality and service set us aside from the competition.
TopicsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz