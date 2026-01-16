Domains.co.za launches an affordable local Link in Bio tool for South Africans

For just R299.00 per year*, individuals and businesses can easily add the Link in Bio feature to a Domains.co.za Domain Name, and start promoting their most important links and offers within minutes.

* Terms and Conditions apply. Domain name registration not included.

A single smart link for everything

These days brands need to engage with audiences across multiple social platforms – from Instagram and LinkedIn, to TikTok and Google My Business. Yet, most of these platforms allow only one link in the bio, making it hard to share multiple offers or pages.

The Domains.co.za Link in Bio tool solves this challenge by offering a central online hub where all essential links can live. More than just a link list, it acts as a mini single-page website where brands can showcase promotions, contact details, and key information, without the need for hosting.

A smarter way to start an online journey

The new Link in Bio add-on is a 2-in-1 solution that gives users both a professional branded link as well as a simplified online hotspot.

“Our tagline, ‘It All Starts With A Domain Name,’ has never been more relevant,” said Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Domains.co.za.

“Until now, a domain name was the starting point for a brand online. But now with our new Link in Bio tool, a domain can be all of it – the brand, the core content, and the connection to an audience.”

Benefits and uses

Unlike other bio link tools, the Domains.co.za version is powered by a Domain Name. That means better branding, stronger ownership, and improved visibility. Plus, it includes SEO and flexible design options, with a single annual fee in South African Rand.

"This tool will be useful to any person, business or group looking for one place for all their most important links, or any venture in need of a no-fuss mini website. It is ideal for influencers, content creators, side hustles, startups, SMEs, schools, universities, and even sports teams and players," explained Diamond.

Key features

Branded domain name: Enhance recognition with a custom domain-powered link.



Enhance recognition with a custom domain-powered link. Three customisable templates: Select from modern, easy-to-edit designs.



Select from modern, easy-to-edit designs. SEO tools: Add keywords, titles, and descriptions for improved search rankings.



Add keywords, titles, and descriptions for improved search rankings. Expandable info blocks: Include offers, contact details, or featured links.



Include offers, contact details, or featured links. Local support and free SSL: Get peace of mind with secure encryption and South African support.



Get peace of mind with secure encryption and South African support. Quick and easy setup: Build a one-page website in minutes.

Get started

Add the Link in Bio tool to a Domains.co.za Domain Name Registration for only R299.00* per year and enjoy a quick, easy, and affordable way to strengthen your brand online.