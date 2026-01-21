Link in Bio: Why every creator, startup and SME needs one

This is where a Link in Bio comes in. It allows creators, startups and SMEs to place all their important links under one easy-to-share URL. Instead of constantly changing your bio link or sending followers on a guessing game, everything lives in one central place.

What sets Domains.co.za’s newly launched Link in Bio tool apart is that it is powered by your own Domain Name. It’s more than a list of links too. It functions as a simple one-page website, without needing web hosting. As a result, your link becomes a branded gateway that works across every platform you’re on.

Why creators, influencers and side hustles need a Link in Bio

Social media is often where creators first build an audience. But turning that audience into income requires clicks to affiliate links, shops, bookings, memberships, videos or podcasts. With only one bio link available, that journey can quickly stall.

A Link in Bio helps by creating a central hub for your content. While a full website has its place, not every post needs to lead there. Sometimes the goal is a single product, video or offer. A Link in Bio keeps everything organised and easy to find.

It also helps you make better use of social traffic. Every post, reel or story should guide followers to what comes next. Instead of sending them to one destination, a Link in Bio encourages exploration and keeps people engaged with everything you offer.

Most importantly, it helps you earn. By connecting all your revenue-generating links in one place, you remove friction between discovery and action. The easier it is for followers to find and support you, the more likely they are to do so.

A Link in Bio also drives traffic to long-form content like blogs, videos and podcasts where deeper engagement happens. At the same time, it improves user experience by making it quick and simple for visitors to find exactly what they need.

Using your own Domain Name adds a professional edge. Custom colours, fonts and images help reinforce your personal brand and create a polished first impression. It also makes cross-promotion easy, guiding followers from one platform to another without losing momentum.

Why startups and SMEs need a Link in Bio

There’s a common myth that Link in Bio tools are only for influencers. In reality, any business with multiple online touchpoints can benefit.

For startups and SMEs, a Link in Bio helps guide followers to key offers, updates, case studies or promotions. It boosts interaction by making it easier for potential customers to explore services, book appointments or make purchases.

It also plays an important role in building owned audiences. Newsletter sign-ups, webinar registrations and downloadable resources allow businesses to move beyond rented social platforms and build lasting connections.

About Link in Bio by Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za’s Link in Bio is a locally built tool available as an add-on to Domain Name customers. Designed for South Africans, it combines a bio link page with a mini one-page website – no hosting required.

Unlike generic platforms, it’s powered by your own Domain Name, giving you full control over branding, visibility and SEO. With customisable templates, built-in SEO fields, expandable content blocks, free SSL and local support, it’s a simple, professional solution that works across industries.

For only R299 per year*, it offers a practical way to turn one link into many opportunities.

Learn more here.