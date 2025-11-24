2025 Domain name statistics and why .Info is a great choice

The introduction of ICANN’s new gTLD programme in 2012 significantly expanded the market, allowing more meaningful, industry-aligned domain name choices. Today, the landscape is a combination of legacy TLD giants and modern gTLDs that offer specificity, branding opportunity, and availability.

Here’s a snapshot of the Domain Name Industry Brief's latest domain name registration landscape report, and how .Info fits into it:

The top TLDs remain dominated by familiar names:

.com – 159.4 million



.cn – 21.0 million



.de – 17.6 million



.net – 12.5 million



.org – 11.3 million

But when examining the gTLD segment specifically, .Info stands tall:

.info – 4.3 million registrations, placing it in the top 6 most-registered gTLDs globally, alongside .xyz, .top, .shop, and .online.

1. It’s one of the oldest and most credible new-era gTLDs

Launched in 2001, .INFO was the first unrestricted gTLD specifically created for information-driven websites. Its longevity gives it authority that many newer TLDs have yet to establish.

2. It aligns perfectly with modern content ecosystems

Content remains the backbone of digital marketing, SEO, and brand discovery. A .INFO domain immediately signals that your site is resource-focused, educational, or data-driven thereby making it ideal for browsing behaviour.

3. It’s globally recognised and language-neutral

The word "info" is universally understood and used across languages, which strengthens the domain’s reach and clarity.

4. It offers better availability than legacy TLDs

With .com and country code domains increasingly saturated, .INFO provides the opportunity to secure short, meaningful, brand-aligned domains that would otherwise be unavailable.

5. It enhances user trust

Visitors clicking a .Info link expect clarity, factual information, and guidance. That expectation builds credibility and encourages deeper engagement.

6. Perfect for a variety of uses

Many global brands now use .Info domains for:

Customer help portals



Public information hubs



Product documentation



Knowledgebase or self-service sites



Destination info pages for tourism

This makes .Info not just a primary domain option, but also a strong strategic supporting domain in multichannel brand ecosystems.

7. It’s on promotion right now

With new .Info registrations currently priced at R99.00* at Domains.co.za until 31 December 2025, the extension is more accessible than ever for SMEs wanting to build supplementary sites or information-heavy pages without large overheads.

Get a .Info domain name to match your information-driven website today!

*Ts & Cs apply.New registrations only. Valid until 31 December 2025. Normal renewal rates apply.



