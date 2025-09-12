The benefits of registering a .site for your website

A more modern option to match entrepreneurs with creative ideas is a .site.

The .site domain name extension was introduced in 2015 and has grown quickly, with almost two million registrations worldwide. It’s designed to give businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals more options to get the online name they really want.

Here’s why it’s worth considering.

It's a modern alternative

The word 'site' is already part of our everyday vocabulary when we talk about websites. Using it as your domain feels natural and modern, and shows your business is in step with where business is headed. This not only reflects well on your brand but also builds trust with your customers.

It can work for any business

Some domain extensions are tied to specific industries, like .store for shops or .tech for tech companies. The beauty of .site is that it works for everyone. Whether you’re starting an e-commerce business, building a personal portfolio, or launching a local service, .site gives you a professional online home without limits.

You'll have better luck getting the name you really want

One of the biggest frustrations when registering a domain is discovering that your ideal name is already taken. With .com and .co.za, this happens often. With .site, availability is much better, so you’re far more likely to secure the exact business name you want without adding hyphens, numbers, or odd spellings.

It's easy to remember

A short, simple web address is always more effective. Customers are more likely to recall a domain like greenfingers.site than something long or complicated. Easy-to-remember domains also make your marketing campaigns more impactful, from word-of-mouth to social media sharing.

It has an advantage in search and voice queries

No domain extension gives you a built-in SEO boost, but .site has an advantage in being a real word that people already use in search queries. That can help your site appear more naturally in results. And as voice searches grow (“Hey Google, open FreshBakery.site”), having a clear and straightforward name improves your chances of being found.

It's on promotion

Normally, a .site costs R380 per year, but you can register one for just R30.00* at Domains.co.za. That makes it one of the most affordable ways to claim your online identity. Pairing it with your .co.za or .com is also smart for brand protection.

It has built up street cred

It's been around for 10 years and many innovative companies are using .site successfully. Platforms like Cargo.site for creative portfolios or Impact.site for social enterprises show how effective it is across very different industries. When people see .site, they recognise it as professional and trustworthy.

Your domain name is the digital front door to your business. A .site domain gives you the freedom to get the name you want, present a modern image, and grow without limits.

Get started for only R30.00* today!

*Ts & Cs apply. New registrations only. Offer valid until 31 December 2025.



