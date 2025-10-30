AI cyber threats: The monsters of modern cybersecurity

The new breed of AI cyber monsters

The Phantom (AI phishing emails)

Forget the old typo-filled phishing scams. With the help of large language models (LLMs), hackers now create polished, convincing emails that mirror real conversations. AI analyses writing styles and social media data to mimic trusted voices (whether it’s your boss, a client, or even a friend). These 'phantoms' are almost impossible to detect, and are now responsible for more than 80% of global phishing attempts.

The Poltergeist (prompt injection attacks)

Like a haunting whisper in an AI’s ear, prompt injections trick intelligent systems into revealing confidential information or performing malicious actions. Hackers bury these commands in code, emails, or web pages. Once triggered, the AI unknowingly obeys thereby leaking data or executing harmful instructions. Jailbroken AI models such as 'FraudGPT' are now being traded on the dark web to automate this digital possession.

The Doppelgänger (deepfakes)

Deepfakes are where cybercrime meets illusion. Generative AI can now replicate a person’s face or voice with eerie accuracy. Criminals use this to impersonate executives, manipulate employees, or bypass verification systems. When it comes to deepfakes, seeing isn’t believing anymore.

The Revenant (AI-powered malware)

This undead form of malware learns from its environment. It uses machine learning to pick targets, change its behaviour, and evade antivirus scans. Once inside, it adapts to the host system, deciding when and how to strike for maximum damage. It’s malware that doesn’t just follow instructions but also thinks.

The Vampire (silent data theft)

These attacks drain data slowly, slipping past detection tools by disguising themselves as ordinary network traffic. Using AI, they study user behaviour to find the best time to exfiltrate sensitive information unnoticed. By the time the breach is discovered, the victim’s data has already been 'bled dry'.

The Zombie Horde (autonomous botnets)

Millions of infected devices, from smart fridges to routers, can be hijacked into AI-driven botnets that launch large-scale DDoS attacks. These zombie-like networks regenerate, adapt, and continue the assault even after takedowns.

Defending against the digital undead

Around 40% of cyberattacks in 2025 are powered by AI. Defending yourself means combining vigilance with smart, automated protection:

AI vs AI: Use intelligent security tools that detect and neutralise threats instantly.

Use intelligent security tools that detect and neutralise threats instantly. Zero trust: Treat every access request as suspicious. Always verify!

Treat every access request as suspicious. Always verify! Ongoing training: Be alert for AI-written emails, fake videos, and too-perfect messages.

Be alert for AI-written emails, fake videos, and too-perfect messages. Security layers: Apply SSL encryption, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and access controls.

Apply SSL encryption, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and access controls. Stay updated: Outdated software is an open invitation to the undead.

