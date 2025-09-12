Telcos tap new revenue streams by selling third-party services

Telecom operators have come a long way from the early days of providing voice services. As technologies evolved, telcos expanded into fixed-line data, SMS, mobile services, and mobile data, transforming how people communicate and access information.

Today, the role of telecoms has shifted once again. Operators are no longer just connectivity providers—they are becoming platform businesses, offering curated ecosystems of third-party products and services.

In practical terms, this means a telco can bundle entertainment, productivity, and other value-added services alongside its core connectivity offerings. For instance, a consumer with a fibre connection could subscribe to streaming platforms like Netflix or gaming services such as EA Games and have these charges included on their telecom bill. Similarly, enterprise clients can purchase Microsoft 365 subscriptions bundled with their telecom services, simplifying billing and management.

Mobile operators, fibre providers, MVNOs, and others are well-positioned to distribute third-party solutions and generate new revenue streams. Leveraging their existing customer data, service providers can offer targeted, relevant products while billing customers seamlessly alongside their regular telecom charges.

This is made possible through API integrations, which act as digital bridges between operators and third-party partners. APIs enable secure, real-time communication across platforms, facilitating the delivery and billing of multiple services in one ecosystem.

By offering trusted, complementary solutions alongside core connectivity, telcos can enhance the customer experience, foster loyalty, and drive long-term subscriber value. VAS-X supports operators with the central API connectivity and billing systems necessary to unlock these new opportunities, helping telcos transform into full-service digital ecosystem partners.