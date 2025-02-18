ICT Telecoms & Networks
18 Feb 2025
Telecom industry cloud-native billing, charging, and revenue management software firm Optiva, will unveil its agentic AI-powered business support systems (BSS) platform at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona next month. The new platform leverages generative AI capabilities of Google’s Gemini models. Unlike traditional chatbots with limited query capabilities, Optiva’s agentic AI possesses “agency,” enabling it to act autonomously, adapt, complete complex tasks, make decisions, and proactively achieve objectives.
Optiva is taking Gemini-powered agentic AI-powered BSS to MWC

The company says its agentic AI-powered BSS will empower communication service providers (CSPs) to achieve measurable improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, customer experience, and business productivity.

Optiva already has customers in the Middle East and the Americas using the platform for digital BSS transformations.

This move aligns with industry trends – Gartner predicts that by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will incorporate agentic AI, a substantial increase from just 1% in 2024.

The rapidly advancing technology has the potential to drive significant productivity gains and contribute trillions to the global economy.

McKinsey highlights customer operations and sales as prime areas for GenAI revenue growth, with AI agents leading the charge.

Not just AI agents

“Integrating agentic AI into Optiva's BSS solutions marks a pivotal step forward in the telecom industry," says Chrisaman Sood, AI product strategist at Optiva.

"We are not simply developing AI agents to streamline operations and improve customer experiences – we are establishing the foundation for a future where these agents can work together seamlessly.”

This will create an intelligent, interconnected ecosystem that drives exponential value for telcos of the future.

Optiva's agentic AI BSS ecosystem can:

Enhance customer experience: The customer care AI agent, Amica, automates customer queries and cases, significantly improving resolution times and customer satisfaction.

Increase operational efficiency: The operations management AI agent, Kairos, proactively enhances operational efficiency, reducing ticket resolution time and manual efforts.

Hyper-personalise engagement: The sales AI agent, Sophos, empowers CSPs to engage customers with hyper-personalised offers and plans, improving sales efficiency and fostering customer loyalty.

