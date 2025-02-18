Marketing & Media Digital
    Icasa's second ICT Sector Stakeholder Engagement Session takes place this week

    18 Feb 2025
    The second ICT Sector Stakeholder Engagement Session will take place from 20 to 21 February 2025.
    Source: © 123rf Icasa's second ICT Sector Stakeholder Engagement Session will take place from 20 to 21 February 2025
    Hosted by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

    This session follows the success of the first ICT Sector Stakeholder Engagement Session held in October 2024, which served as a platform for engaging with key stakeholders across the ICT sector to assist Icasa in garnering inputs on what Icasa should consider as part of the five-year strategic direction.

    The first session provided Icasa with valuable insights into the external environment of the ICT sector, facilitating the development of a proactive strategy that addresses both the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

    Following this, Icasa has carefully reviewed the feedback from the October session and prioritised the issues based on their urgency and the resources available to address them.

    “The second session will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with Icasa on its list of prioritised issues and proposed postures, further refining these strategies.

    The ultimate goal is to ensure that Icasa’s long-term strategic plan, which will be tabled for ratification by Parliament, reflects the priorities of the ICT sector,” says Mothibi Ramusi, Icasa chairperson.

    Read more: ICT, ICASA, Mothibi Ramusi, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
    Let's do Biz