Icasa navigates satellite services framework without SpaceX's input

Viewed as crucial for the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) Authority in shaping an informed and inclusive approach to the framework for satellite services in South Africa, the Authority concluded its three-day public hearings on the proposed new Satellite Services Framework on Friday.

The hearings, which were held from 5 to 7 February, saw key stakeholders providing valuable oral presentations regarding the framework’s content.

SpaceX withdrawal

However, at the last minute, Starlink parent SpaceX withdrew its planned participation at the hearings.

SpaceX was due to present on Wednesday, 5 February. The company had already made a written submission, which it did not withdraw.

Commenting on the no-show, Icasa says SpaceX did notify the Authority on Wednesday evening that it would no longer participate in the oral presentations but no clear reason for its withdrawal was given.

The withdrawal followed Starlink’s Elon Musk’s comment to President Cyril Ramaphosa on why the country has what he called “openly racist ownership laws” on his X platform.

The Authority received over 50 written submissions from various interested parties.

Icasa Mandate

As part of its mandate under the Icasa SA Act (Section 4(4) and Section 17), the Authority’sCouncil established a committee to:

Develop a transparent regulatory framework with clear rules to establish regulatory certainty for potential investors.

Develop procedures for authorising user-terminals operations in South AfricanTerritory.

Review spectrum fees, taking also into account the increasing amount of bandwidth used by satellite systems operating in higher frequency bands.

Develop a procedure for registration of international space segment providers(including details of ITU coordination status of the space segment) that intend to provide a service either directly or indirectly (through existing licensed operators)to South African consumers.

Process to date

On 14 August 2024, the Authority published the Consultation document on the proposed new licensing framework for satellite services in Government Gazette No. 51044 for public comment by interested parties.

By the closing date of 12 November 20224, 16h00, the Authority received 38 written representations and a further seven after deadline.

On 31 November 2024, the Authority published the written representations on its website.

Way forward

“The committee will now carefully review all oral and written submissions, which all form a critical part in assisting the Authority in developing a findings document.

"Icasa remains committed to promoting innovation while ensuring regulatory measures that support long-term sustainability and inclusivity,” says Thabisa Faye, chairperson of the Satellite Committee.