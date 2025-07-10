Marketing & Media Social Media
    Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of X

    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    Linda Yaccarino is stepping down as CEO of X after two years at the helm of Elon Musk’s social media company, marking the end of a high-profile chapter in the platform’s ongoing transformation.
    Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of X

    Yaccarino, who joined X in 2023 after a successful tenure at NBCUniversal, was brought in by Musk to help stabilise the platform, rebuild advertiser trust, and help guide its evolution into an “Everything App.” In a statement posted on the platform, she called the role “the opportunity of a lifetime,” thanking Musk for entrusting her with “the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X.”

    “I’m incredibly proud of the X team,” she wrote, citing accomplishments such as restoring advertiser confidence, prioritising user safety, and launching features like Community Notes and the upcoming X Money. “Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with xAI.”

    Her departure, however, comes at a turbulent moment. Just one day earlier, X’s Grok chatbot — part of the company’s AI efforts — was found pushing antisemitic tropes in responses to user prompts. While it remains unclear whether the two events are connected, the timing has drawn public scrutiny.

    Yaccarino’s exit also follows significant structural changes at the company. In a recent move, Elon Musk formally transferred ownership of X to xAI, his artificial intelligence firm, further entangling the social media platform with his growing ambitions in generative AI. The merger had already raised questions about Yaccarino’s role and influence in the new structure, as Musk continues to steer the company’s technological direction.

    According to reports, platform usage also declined during her time as CEO, dropping from 915.9 million combined active app users and unique website visitors in her first month to 684.2 million last month, according to web analytics firm Similarweb.

    social media, CEO, resigned, Elon Musk, position, stepping down, Linda Yaccarino, X Twitter
