2025 South Africa Wine Summit to shape industry innovation, growth

The second South Africa Wine Summit will take place on May 22, 2025, at the Stellenbosch University Conservatory, bringing together industry leaders to tackle key challenges and opportunities in the wine sector.

As global consumers increasingly seek authentic, purpose-driven brands, the summit will focus on shaping the future of South African wine by highlighting sustainability, social impact, and the stories behind the bottles. The event will explore how the industry can transform its heritage into a compelling narrative for the global marketplace.

This year’s Summit will explore how we can harness authentic storytelling to build wine brands that matter while ensuring the industry’s growth benefits everyone in our value chain.

"The South African wine industry stands at a decisive moment. Our ability to grow and compete globally depends on how we address climate resilience, embrace technology in viticulture, connect with new consumers, and implement sustainable practices across our value chain," says Rico Basson, South Africa Wine’s CEO.

"These aren’t isolated challenges – they’re interconnected opportunities that require collective industry action. The South Africa Wine Summit brings together the expertise and insights our industry needs to navigate these fundamental shifts.

"Every decision we make today about climate adaptation, technological integration, and market engagement will determine our industry’s trajectory for the next decade. Our summit offers the strategic framework for those decisions."

This will explore practical solutions to pressing challenges from agricultural policy to artificial intelligence, AI and precision technology in vineyard management and winemaking to data-driven insights on global market shifts.

"Continuing our decades-long relationships within the wine industry, Nedbank is honoured to sponsor this year’s second South Africa Wine Summit,” says Daneel Rossouw, Nedbank’s Head of Sales for agriculture at Nedbank Commercial Banking and main sponsor of this event.

"This year’s focus on building the profile of South African wines’ authenticity and commitment to sustainability and tangible social impact aligns perfectly with Nedbank’s journey as a purpose-led organisation.

Financing the future of wine

"While we recognise that as a bank, we have an obligation and responsibility to use our lending to drive change, we also believe that our role goes beyond simply financing the transition. So, we partner with leading organisations like South Africa Wine to enable experts to share their knowledge and raise awareness of and drive the sector towards sustainable agricultural practices that positively impact people, planet and profit."

The South Africa Wine Summit is supported by key industry partners, including Nedbank, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Ardagh Glass Packaging-Africa, and Agrimark

Limited seats are available.