Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Mann MadeAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTractor OutdoorMANGO-OMCThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaPBPRGagasi FMWe Do DigitalOLC Through The Line CommunicationsAcademy of Digital ArtsMscsportsPenquinMediamarkDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Musk announces changes to ad rules on X

    Elon Musk has announced that X will start charging advertisers based on how much vertical space their ads take up. Full-screen ads will cost more than smaller ones to prevent oversized, disruptive content that clutters users’ feeds.
    27 Jun 2025
    27 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    At the same time, X is limiting the use of hashtags in ads. Musk shared the update directly on X, saying both changes are meant to improve the user experience and make advertising more balanced and effective.

    Hashtags were once a useful tool for discovering content on social media, but their overuse—especially by spammers—has led to a cluttered and frustrating experience for users. As platforms have shifted to algorithm-driven feeds that favour engagement over hashtags, their relevance has faded. Instagram, for example, has phased out the ability to follow hashtags, and posts tied to followed topics no longer show up in the main feed. Previously on X, Elon Musk has openly discouraged hashtag use, calling them visually unappealing.

    Read more: social media, advertising, hashtag, Elon Musk, X Twitter
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz