Musk’s SpaceX targets Overberg Test Range, unlocking infrastructure investment opportunities

Global space entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed key interest in launching SpaceX rockets from South Africa’s Denel Overberg Test Range, a high-security military facility near the small coastal town of Arniston in the Western Cape.

Source: Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) . The Phoenix rocket flight test campaign held in March 2021 - led by The UKZN Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG) and mechanical engineering senior lecturer Dr Jean Pitot.

A private White House meeting on May 21, 2025—involving Presidents Ramaphosa and Trump, with Musk in attendance—served as a pivotal moment where Musk reinforced his intentions to explore launch operations at the site.

This development could elevate South Africa’s role in the global space sector and expand its aerospace capabilities. At the same time, it signals transformative opportunities for physical infrastructure development in the Overberg region—particularly for construction firms, civil engineers, and materials suppliers.

According to Musk, Arniston is well-positioned for launching rockets that carry satellites into polar orbit. Polar orbits allow satellites to travel over the Earth’s poles, enabling full global coverage over time—ideal for climate monitoring, imaging, and environmental applications.

South Africa’s southern coastline offers an optimal location for these launches, with large safety corridors over open ocean.

The Denel Overberg Test Range—revitalised through work by the Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal—has already conducted suborbital launches, including recent missions powered by South African-built rocket engines. The site now features a new six-storey launch gantry.

Construction and infrastructure implications

The test range is on track to support full orbital launches by 2028, but this timeline could be dramatically accelerated by SpaceX investment.

Industry sources note that any formal collaboration between SpaceX and local partners like ASRI would likely trigger major infrastructure upgrades and regional development. These include construction of new launch pads and flame trenches; expansion of roads and logistics networks for heavy equipment transport; power-grid enhancements to support energy-intensive test operations and upgrades to telemetry, tracking, and safety systems.

A lot of blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifice were required to make it to this milestone. I have nothing but gratitude and immense love/respect for everyone who contributed along the way. �� https://t.co/FrhUq41cZg — Jon Edwards (@edwards345) June 13, 2025

Such developments would generate substantial opportunities for civil construction firms, logistics companies, and infrastructure suppliers, with ripple effects across the Western Cape economy.

These local infrastructure demands align with a growing ecosystem of space innovation already taking shape across the country. South Africa is home to more than 30 space companies and start-ups, many of which collaborate with the South African National Space Agency (Sansa).

With over 400 space-related enterprises active across the continent, Africa’s commercial space sector is rapidly gaining international attention. As interest from global players like SpaceX grows, the case for infrastructure investment in the region becomes not only stronger—but increasingly urgent and strategically important.