Kantar Media Reactions 2025: The great divide

Marketers and consumers don’t prefer the same ad platforms: What does this mean for brands?

Kantar’s Media Reactions 2025 study, which surveyed over 21,000 consumers and around 1,000 senior marketers globally, reveals that no single brand ranks in the top five for both groups. Consumers favour Amazon brands, with Amazon itself taking first place, Twitch in fourth, and Prime Video in fifth. Snapchat and TikTok round out the consumer top five, ranking second and third respectively – TikTok’s position is especially notable now that its future in the US appears secure.

In contrast, marketers’ preferred ad platforms remain unchanged from 2024: YouTube, Instagram, Google, Netflix, and Spotify.

Consumers describe Snapchat ads as fun and entertaining, and they feel these ads are less intrusive than last year. TikTok ads are also praised for being highly attention-grabbing and enjoyable. Meanwhile, marketers continue to gravitate toward platforms they’ve favoured in the past.

These findings highlight a growing disconnect between where marketers want to advertise and where consumers are most engaged – and important consideration for brands planning their media strategies.

Gonca Bubani, global director, media at Kantar explains: “Brands need to fight for people’s attention, but marketers are not always reflecting consumers’ ad preferences. Amazon’s ad properties buck the trend by offering a variety of different experiences from its various channels. Twitch is a good example: consumers trust ads there more than anywhere else, but many marketers assume that passionate and substantial gaming and live-streaming audiences are niche, narrow groups.”

“One brand missing from both rankings is X. One year after Elon Musk sued brands for pulling their investment in the platform, things haven’t improved. A net 29% of marketers plan to decrease their spend on X next year, and nearly one in eight intend to pull their investment entirely. Having failed to make progress on content moderation, marketers have ranked X last among all global brands for trust for the third year in a row.”

Top-ranking media brands by preference, global

Brackets denote change in ranking from 2024. To download Kantar’s 2025 Media Reactions visit: www.kantar.com/campaigns/media-reactions

As part of its study, Kantar asked marketers their investment plans for 2026 across ad channels.

Creators and influencers should benefit as a net 61% of marketers plan to increase their spend on influencer content next year. This coincides with a predicted increase in social commerce investment, where a net 53% of marketers are planning to increase spend.